Travis Barker’s son, Landon, performs in NY with MGK amid dad’s hospitalization

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p51cB_0gPAevrV00

The show must go on.

Landon Barker hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City Tuesday night, just hours after his father, Travis Barker, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in Los Angeles.

Landon, 18, and MGK, 32, performed their hit “ Die In California ” together, which is featured on the “Bloody Valentine” rocker’s “Mainstream Sellout” album.

“Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?” MGK (real name: Colson Baker) asked the crowd of roaring fans.

“New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!”

MGK and Landon did not address the news during the sold-out show, according to Billboard .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Dsuy_0gPAevrV00
Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, performed with Machine Gun Kelly in New York City Tuesday night hours after his father was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles.
cynthiaparkerrrr/Instagram

Meanwhile, Landon’s 16-year-old sister, Alabama Barker, was in LA by their father’s side .

“Please send your prayers 🥺,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdXWl_0gPAevrV00
While his son, Landon, performed with MGK on stage at Madison Square Garden, Barker was with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and daughter Alabama Barker.
Getty Images for boohooMAN

She also shared (but quickly deleted) a post to her TikTok account, which captured the Blink-182 drummer, 46, lying on a hospital bed with his cellphone in one hand and Alabama’s hand clutched in the other.

As Page Six reported earlier Tuesday, Travis was photographed on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPKm6_0gPAevrV00
Alabama Barker posted this pic from the hospital via TikTok, according to fans who screenshotted the image before she deleted it.
TikTok

Pics showed him being wheeled out of the ambulance, with the reality TV star’s security team following closely behind in a black Range Rover.

Travis and Kardashian, 43, first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning for an undisclosed health issue the Box Car Racer founder was experiencing, according to TMZ , which was first to report the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bfzhb_0gPAevrV00
The Blink-182 drummer had wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.
BACKGRID

The outlet reported that the medical staff felt the musician needed additional care, which is why he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai.

Prior to his medical emergency, Travis tweeted , “God save me.” While it’s a reference to his 2022 song with Machine Gun Kelly (also off “Mainstream Sellout”), many fans commented on the tweet’s eerie timing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFwVQ_0gPAevrV00
Machine Gun Kelly is one of Travis’ most frequent collaborators.
Getty Images

Reps for Travis and Kardashian did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The newlyweds and their family members have yet to reveal why he was hospitalized.

Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian battles COVID-19 for second time, describes symptoms

Kourtney Kardashian “starved her fever” while battling COVID-19 for the second time. The reality star, 43, contracted the virus again last week but has since made a “full recovery,” according to a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh. “She wanted to share the most helpful things she has learned this time around. From the thermometer she is ‘obsessed’ with to being vocal when feeling scared,” the post began, before highlighting “Kourt’s COVID tips.” Kardashian’s top tips ranged from taking vitamins to staying hydrated. “I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me,” she explained. She also urged readers not to “be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party. “Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
