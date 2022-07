Another week has gone by in the 2022 MLB season and it seems no one will be able to top the Yankees. However, the Astros are certainly trying. Houston will cap off a nine-game stretch against New York teams with one more against the Yankees on Thursday night. It won six of those first eight games, beating the Mets four times and the Yankees twice. Will this surging Astros team be able to further entrench itself among the top clubs in the majors?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO