Man accused of trying to lure 3 girls to Connellsville hotel for sex 02:23

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of trying to meet three girls for sex at a hotel and luring them into his vehicle with alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, 35-year-old Brandon Johnson from Charleroi created a Snapchat group chat with a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds, sent them an explicit photo and told them he'd pay for sex. Police said the girls told him they were underage, but he convinced them to meet him in Connellsville.

Police said Johnson met the girls at a McDonald's, luring them into his car with drinks and alcohol. He took them to a Comfort Inn, where police said he bought a room and gave the girls $310.

Investigators said the girls were able to distract Johnson long enough to get out of the room and run away.

"Luckily, by the grace of God, they made it out without being harmed," Connellsville Police Officer Bryan Kendi said.

Police said a hotel employee also called law enforcement when Johnson and the girls checked in.

"They are the true heroes of this story," Kendi said. "They saw an older male with three younger girls checking into a hotel and started asking questions."

In an attempt to destroy evidence, police said Johnson blocked the girls on Snapchat and deleted his account.

He's facing several charges, including kidnapping, trafficking and attempted aggravated indecent assault.

"He knew what he was doing," Kendi said. "He knew who he was talking to."

Investigators said this story is a reminder to pay attention to what your kids are doing.

"If you are going to allow your children to have access to a cell phone, the internet, social media apps, you have to have that oversight," Kendi said.