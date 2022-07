Williston, ND (KEYZ) Kick-off your shoes and crack a cold one . . . Williston's annual summer street party, Summer Nights on Main, is back!. Summer Nights on Main is a free 9-week concert series put on by the Williston Downtowners Association and sponsored each week by different area businesses and organizations. Concert goers flood Main Street from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. each Thursday evening during the summer to listen to great bands performing music from a variety of genres, eat great food from a dozen or so food vendors, and chill in the Beer Garden. SNOM, as the locals call it, even has activities for the kids. It is truly a family-friendly event.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO