NYPD Meets Cruise Ship After Massive Brawl at Sea

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO