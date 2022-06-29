ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

NYPD Meets Cruise Ship After Massive Brawl at Sea

Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cruise ship returning to New York had to be met by police after a brawl involving up to 60 passengers...

www.thedailybeast.com

Daily Beast

Woman Pushing Stroller Shot Dead on New York City’s Upper East Side: Cops

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head while walking through the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday night, police said. The woman was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams’ office. A man approached her from behind, shot her once in the head, then ran from the scene, authorities told CBS New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

Hells Angels Founder Dies at 83: ‘Know That I Passed Peacefully’

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Chicago

Man accused of shooting Chicago Police officer 3 times in 'ambush' held on $2 million bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer in Little Village Friday. That officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries. In court Saturday new shocking details about the timeline of events leading up to the shooting were revealed, including new information about how the Chicago Police Department caught the man seen on camera shooting one of their own. Prosecutors in court Saturday said that on June 30 the defendant, Jalen Vales, went to the movies with a woman he had been dating. CBS 2 is not revealing her identitiy. Vales slept over...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Cops Nab Suspect in Brutal NYC Triple Homicide in Maine

After murdering his former girlfriend and two of her family members, Travis Blake hightailed it out of New York City, police said. One week after the family members’ bodies were found in his Queens home and one day after he was named a suspect, Blake was tracked down by police in Bar Harbor, Maine. Cops found Blake’s 55-year-old former girlfriend, Karlene Barnett, stabbed several times along with her 22-year-old niece gagged and bound to a bed and her 36-year-old son with severe head trauma. Blake will be extradited to New York to be prosecuted for the murders. “All of us are trying to fathom how this animal took out three people,” Danielle Richardson, a friend of Barnett’s son, told the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Driver Dead After Jet Truck EXPLODES at Michigan Air Show

The fiery explosion of a truck holding jet fuel at a Michigan air show killed the driver Saturday afternoon, local authorities say. Video from the incident show flames shooting into the sky as the truck exploded around 1:10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show. Another vehicle appeared to flip and briefly catch fire after the explosion, but no additional injuries have been reported beyond the death. Fox 17, who had a reporter at the festival, said the explosion happened during a pyrotechnic portion of the show while two planes raced above. Local authorities haven’t said what caused the explosion, nor have they identified the person engulfed in the flames. A pastor reportedly spoke on an intercom after the incident to pray with the likely stunned attendees. The show was temporarily suspended, but—believe it or not—is expected to continue Saturday evening and Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

Girl Loses Leg in Horror 9-Foot Shark Attack at Florida Beach

A teenage girl has lost her leg after suffering serious injuries in a shark attack in Florida on Thursday, local authorities said. The victim was scalloping in water around five feet deep off Keaton Beach when the predator struck, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. One of the girl’s family members reportedly jumped into the water to save her from the beast, which was estimated to be nine feet long by witnesses. The species of shark couldn’t be determined. “It’s a tragedy, what’s happened,” Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told WCTV. The girl was expected to survive her injuries after receiving urgent treatment at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. Florida accounts for almost 40 percent of the world’s unprovoked shark bites, according to the International Shark Attack File.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL

