MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texans who spoke to ABC Big 2 News on Friday are well aware of how expensive it is to travel currently, but they also say that with a little planning, you can still find affordable options for a holiday weekend get-away. Natalie Harris and her family are ready to […]

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO