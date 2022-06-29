Director Rob Britt retires after 36 years with Blount County Schools

Tomorrow morning, June 30, the only kids Rob Britt will have to worry about are his visiting grandchildren, ages 3 and 2. He’ll probably cook breakfast for them on what he calls his new toy, a Blackstone griddle.

After 36 years working for Blount County Schools, the past 13 as director, he finally can enjoy a leisurely cup of coffee in the morning.

“In the immediate future for me is cooking dinner and cleaning house ... and I’ve got a lot of house projects that have been piling up over the years,” Britt said during an interview Monday, June 26.

Britt began his career as choral music teacher at William Blount High School, became an assistant principal there and was the first principal at Carpenters Middle School before being appointed director of the district that now has about 10,200 students across 21 schools.

Last fall he decided it would be a good time to announce his retirement. Britt has seen the schools through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, long-needed science lab renovations at Heritage and William Blount high schools were done, and the transition of Eagleton Middle School to Eagleton College and Career Academy had begun, with the first class of ninth graders staying on the campus. “I knew I wasn’t going to be here for four years to see the first class graduate,” Britt said.

“There comes a time when you know, too, it’s time for the school system to have some new blood and energy, and I felt like my energy was running a little bit low,” he said.

Big business

While educational leadership is the primary role of the director of schools, it requires much more. “You’re running a big business here, with a big budget, and you have to understand what it’s like to prioritize resources,” he said.

The job encompasses the safety and security of students and staff, facilities oversight and political dynamics, working with an elected school board and county leaders.

Britt became director in 2009, amid the Great Recession. “We had a distress budget, and we had to make a lot of very, very gut-wrenching and difficult decisions, and I’m proud of the way we went about that and the care that we took,” he said.

In cutting the budget below the previous year BCS eliminated 84 positions, including programs such as driver’s education. “Those were dark days, difficult days,” he recalled.

Those weren’t the only ones. For example, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases were just emerging, he made the difficult decision to recommend not allowing students to go on long-planned trips across the country. “It was far better to be safe than sorry,” he said.

Over the past 13 years Britt said there were many days when he shut the door to his office to ponder what to do. “I admit that there were a few days that I shed a few tears in this office,” he said.

Fall 2009 also saw local schools dealing with the H1N1 virus, called the swine flu. “I’ve gone through two pandemics as the director of schools, and that’s probably plenty,” Britt said.

Over the past 13 years the schools also have seen the impact of children living in distressed homes, affected by drug use and violence. The school system is a microcosm of the community, Britt noted. “They bring all that baggage with them.”

“We definitely see proportionately a group of young people that are coming to us that are really struggling,” he said.

In a single kindergarten classroom there may be children who can’t recognize the difference between a red and green crayon and don’t have any literacy skills, while beside them are children who are fluent with colors and letters and beginning to read words.

“Not every child comes from a ‘Leave It to Beaver’ home anymore,” Britt said. “I think that is where we excel. We are able to take those children, and we’re able to help them grow and learn, and we can see that in our data.”

Thirteen years ago the schools would not have seen the need for an alternative placement below sixth grade, but with more and younger children arriving with behavior problems that impede their ability to learn and grow BCS is responding.

“We now have a program for K-1-2 behavior, children that are just so out of control that they completely impede and become a barrier to learning for all children,” Britt said, describing a classroom at Porter Elementary where the youngest students learn behavioral norms so they can succeed in a regular classroom.

In the coming school year children in third through fifth grade showing extreme behaviors will be placed in an alternative program at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation to learn coping and behavior skills.

Opportunities

Britt calls BCS “a wonderful place to raise children ... where there’s just loving and caring and warm people that are serving and supporting children each and every day.”

“When a child comes to the Blount County Schools and is cared for and there’s a partnership between the family and the school, that child can grow up to be anything they want to be,” he said.

Britt notes that his successor, David Murrell, is a Heritage High School graduate. “You won’t find anybody who has a burning passion for this school system more than David,” Britt said.

During his term as director Britt also saw the expansion of several BCS programs, from Advanced Placement courses to hybrid learning options at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.

BCS also has expanded career and technical education programs to include areas such as cybersecurity, mechatronics and robotics.

Another area of measurable progress is the district’s adoption of the Wilson reading system. “Hearing kids for the first time be a fluent reader, oh man, your heart sings when you see that going on,” he said.

“The rewards far outweigh the demands,” Britt said of the director’s job. “The pressure is enormous, and on any given day can feel very, very heavy, laden. However, the rewards are there to see our kids excel and perform and to do great things and to see their visions and their dreams come true are what makes it all worthwhile.”

Now he’s happy to play golf and pickle ball, plan a few trips with his wife, Liz, and look forward to their third grandchild this summer. He’ll also enjoy having more time than in the past to write choral music.

Eventually Britt hopes to write about leadership and coach executive leaders. “I feel that I can and would like to add value to leaders’ lives,” he said.

“Leadership is a lot like golf,” Britt said. “Just about the time that you think, ‘Hey, I’ve got a handle on this, I feel pretty good and confident with this, the next thing you know you have a really bad round of golf or you’ve shanked one off into the woods.”

“You have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Britt tells aspiring leaders.

He said that it has been a blessing and a pleasure to serve Blount County Schools, and he will miss the people who have worked with him and supported him through his career.

“We found enough common ground with all constituents that we could work for the benefit of children and get a lot of things done,” Britt said.

“I’m going to continue to pray for everyone associated with Blount County Schools ... that they’ll continue to support and do great things and go on to a much higher level of success than I was able to get us to,” he said. “And I’m going to stay out of their business.”