Naramore unanimously reaffirmed new CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Harold Naramore was reaffirmed as the next Chief Executive Officer of Blount Memorial Hospital by a unanimous vote.

The hospital Board of Directors voted for his selection a second time during their monthly meeting on Tuesday after the community initially questioned the selection process.

Naramore, who has served as Chief Medical Officer, was first named CEO on June 9 after the board voted in his favor during a called meeting.

On June 13, Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County municipal governments sent a letter to BMH asking for a review of the selection process to confirm the hospital complied with board bylaws and state statute for public meeting notices.

Seven days later, BMH sent a letter in response that stated bylaws had been followed for the internal selection process and The Daily Times had not published a meeting notice sent by the hospital.

The notice was received by TDT the afternoon before the called meeting. Spokesperson for BMH, Jennie Bounds, said the hospital believes publication of the notice would have met state standards.

However, since the notice wasn’t published, the board re-voted on Naramore’s appointment on Tuesday. Bounds said for Tuesday’s meeting and vote, the notice period was longer and met requirements of state law.

The Tennessee Open Meetings Act does not give a specific time frame for a notice period but states it must be “adequate.”

By press time on Tuesday, the city of Maryville and Blount County mayor’s office were not aware of further investigation into Naramore’s selection.

Municipalities were not questioning Naramore’s qualifications. The board echoed confidence in their initial decision on June 9 in the letter response and on Tuesday.

“It’s no secret that the hospital’s undergone financial stress this year, like so many hospitals across the country — COVID surges, staff shortages, our investment portfolio tanking with the market — all these were factors,” board member Stephen Kiefer said. “We found ourselves in need of a new CEO, not next month, not in six months but now.”

Kiefer said after strategic planning discussions were held at length, executive hospital staff and the board concluded Naramore was the best choice.

An employee of BMH for over a decade, Naramore also has a master’s degree in business administration, a law degree and a medical doctor degree.

“You just don’t find those people around too often,” Kiefer said. “He’s been with us for 13 years. He knows the system inside and out. We trust him. We know him.”

Approaching the hospital’s 75th anniversary, Naramore is the eighth chief administrator in its history. Kiefer said he is the third consecutive CEO who was hired from within BMH staff.

“In the 13 years I’ve seen this man operate as Chief Medical Officer, I’ve seen his medical skills, his legal skills and his administrative skills,” board member Francis Gross said. “And I think we’re really fortunate to have in-house, who can and will step up and lead us in this critical time.”

Board member Clarence Williams called the board to vote and reaffirm Naramore’s selection as CEO, effective immediately.

As CEO, Naramore said he’ll have three primary responsibilities: assure the hospital is providing outstanding care, remaining financially stable and continuing as an independent community hospital.

