Nine-vehicle crash leaves several injured

A nine-vehicle crash on West Governor John Sevier Highway sent several people to the hospital with injuries Monday, June 27.

According to a media release, Knoxville Police officers arrived at the scene of the crash at about 3:20 p.m. Once there, they found that the vehicles involved included five motorcycles, three passenger vehicles and a dump truck.

Knoxville Police say that the dump truck was attempting to brake before reaching stopped vehicles, but was unable to do so.

The release states that of the motorcyclists involved, “several” were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries; one woman who had been riding a motorcycle reportedly incurred life-threatening injuries during the wreck.

One person at the crash scene left for the hospital in a private vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was set to investigate the dump truck Tuesday.