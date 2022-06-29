ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Nine-vehicle crash leaves several injured

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

A nine-vehicle crash on West Governor John Sevier Highway sent several people to the hospital with injuries Monday, June 27.

According to a media release, Knoxville Police officers arrived at the scene of the crash at about 3:20 p.m. Once there, they found that the vehicles involved included five motorcycles, three passenger vehicles and a dump truck.

Knoxville Police say that the dump truck was attempting to brake before reaching stopped vehicles, but was unable to do so.

The release states that of the motorcyclists involved, “several” were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries; one woman who had been riding a motorcycle reportedly incurred life-threatening injuries during the wreck.

One person at the crash scene left for the hospital in a private vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was set to investigate the dump truck Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Washington Co. crash injures 1, leads to charges

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering […]
MOSHEIM, TN
WBIR

KPD warning about spree of car thefts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning people to lock their vehicles when parked to stay safe during a spree of car thefts in the city. Police said in the past 10 days, five cars were reported stolen from Meads and Fort Dickerson Quarries. "Each of those...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Cases: 17 Knoxville women murdered since 2004

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department (KPD) provided information on the unsolved murder cases within the community. Knoxville police has reported 17 unsolved cases since 2004. All investigations are still ongoing, according to KPD. 2021. Janaria Muhammad: The Austin-East Magnet High School student was found laying behind a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
County
Sevier County, TN
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Nine-vehicle crash sends numerous people to hospital

Several people were injured in a Monday afternoon pile-up that involved no fewer than nine cars, trucks, and motorcycles in South Knoxville, authorities said. The exact number of casualties wasn’t available, but at least one biker was hospitalized with serious injuries, said Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Knoxville Police
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Police Department unveils DUI checkpoint trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials unveiled their new DUI checkpoint trailer Thursday. The trailer will work both in the field to improve KPD’s efforts in stopping drunk driving, and be placed at events for officers to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

SVFD: Barn on fire in Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a barn on fire in Seymour on the 700 block of Porter Field Gap Road, according to Fire Chief John Lisenbigler. No livestock or people were involved as the barn was unoccupied at the time,...
SEYMOUR, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police reveal details of 9-vehicle John Sevier Hwy crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Public Information Officer Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department revealed the details Tuesday of a nine-vehicle crash that closed John Sevier Highway and sent multiple people to the hospital Monday. According to Erland, the crash involved a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Multiple people sent to hospital following 9-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people were sent to hospital following a nine vehicle crash, according to Knoxville Police Department officers. A Tennessee Department of Transportation representative stated there had been 10 vehicles involved in the crash; however, KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland corrected the information, saying a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles were involved.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Year-long drug investigation leads to Sevier County arrest

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after a year-long drug investigation Thursday, according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals. Brandon Scott Clifton was at the center of an investigation by the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit. A search warrant for his house, at 224 Stone St., lead to the discovery of 121.4 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl, along with weapons, cash and other drug paraphernalia, according to Seals.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after injury, documents say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said. According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

NTSB: Jim Clayton at fault for fatal 2020 helicopter crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A final report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board concludes that Clayton Homes cofounder, Jim Clayton, was at fault when the helicopter he was piloting in August 2020 crashed, leading to the death of his brother. Jim Clayton was piloting a helicopter on Aug. 3, 2020 with three passengers […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
186
Followers
174
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy