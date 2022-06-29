ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walland, TN

Walland man charged with aggravated child abuse

By From staff reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30P8kK_0gPAbjce00

Jorge Vera, Walland, was booked into Blount County jail Monday afternoon, June 27, after police say he locked himself and his girlfriend’s six-year-old-son into her home and beat the child.

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies report that they responded to the call and spoke with the boy’s mother, who told them that she had heard screams coming from the house since being locked out.

Police then spoke with Vera, 31, who allegedly refused to allow them to speak to the child without the permission of the six-year-old’s mother. Deputies note that the mother agreed to allow her son to speak with police; they write in their report that she was afraid to approach the house herself.

According to the report, deputies spoke to the boy and saw “bruising covering his entire body,” a “severe head injury” and other injuries to his head, chest and back. Police say that the boy told them that Vera struck him with his fists and a phone charger.

Vera was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated child abuse. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Investigation of this incident is ongoing.

