Two arrested and one at large following Knoxville shooting, police say

Though two people charged with the June 24 shooting of a Knoxville man were taken into custody Monday, June 27, Knoxville Police say that a third suspect in the shooting remains at large.

Per a media release, Knoxville Police officers arrested Eddie Crippen, 36, and Jacinda Sharp, 33, and served them both with warrants on charges of attempted first-degree murder. Those charges follow the Friday, June 24 shooting and hospitalization of a Knoxville man. The man was reportedly shot multiple times, sustaining serious injuries.

Crippen and Sharp were arrested at the Weigel’s located at 3815 Western Avenue after a multi-day search. Crippen faces additional charges of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators with KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit also obtained an attempted first-degree murder warrant against a third person, 29-year-old Martanya Styles, in connection with the shooting. Styles had not been arrested as of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, according to the media statement.