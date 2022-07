This article is sponsored by Nickelodeon. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. With hot summer days upon us, some designated screen-time has become an important opportunity to wind down, snuggle up and learn about the world around us. And, this summer, no show has captivated my kids quite like Nickelodeon’s Santiago of the Seas. Not only is Santiago of the Seas one of the rare viewing options that all three of my kids agree on, but I even find myself enjoying each fun-filled episode along with them.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO