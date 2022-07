Miss Scott County 2021 Olivia Keller wants to educate and inspire kids to Read to Succeed. As part of her project Operation Spread the Love, Keller has established the Read to Succeed: Literacy for All initiative, aimed at getting books into the hands of kids who need it the most. Along with the books, she is collecting nonperishable food items to be donated to area schools to distribute to families in need.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO