Neil Diamond musical performances canceled in Boston due to COVID

Neil Diamond musical "A Beautiful Noise" performances canceled in Boston due to COVID 02:36

BOSTON - The noise was not beautiful outside Emerson's Colonial Theatre Tuesday night from patrons who felt they'd been stiffed.

"We drove in, parked, had dinner and it's canceled," one woman said. "I'm upset."

Even worse if you drove all the way from upstate New York.

"We came all this way," another woman said. "Very disappointed."

Dozens of people arrived at the theater only to discover that the Neil Diamond musical, "A Beautiful Noise," has been scrubbed, all the way through Sunday's show.

The theater says so many cast members have COVID the show simply could not go on.

The decision was apparently made early Tuesday afternoon and the theater attempted to notify ticket holders by email and through social media. But many told WBZ they either hadn't checked their email or weren't clear what it was telling them.

While several would-be patrons lost tempers at the ticket window inside, others took it in stride.

"COVID has disappointed a lot of people for more severe reasons, so I'm OK," a patron said.

The show has now been extended through August 7. If you have tickets for a canceled show this week chances are you'll get an email rescheduling you for the first week of August. If that doesn't work, contact the theater about a refund.