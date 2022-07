With more than four months left until election day, Gov. Greg Abbott is pressing one of his biggest advantages in his reelection campaign: money. In recent days, the Republican governor’s campaign has announced nearly $20 million in early ad buys for the general election, emphasizing what has been a massive financial advantage over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The ad reservations include $2.75 million for Hispanic media, $8.8 million separately for TV and $8.15 million for digital platforms.

