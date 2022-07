DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An adult from north-central Iowa is infected with the state’s first probable case of monkeypox, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. The patient, who was not identified, was likely infected during international travel and is now in isolation and receiving outpatient care, the health department said Friday. The department is conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else is at risk.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO