ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Siaki Ika, Eight Aggies recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fadad_0gPAYrTB00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — After a stellar season as the man in the middle for the Baylor defense, defensive tackle Siaki Ika was recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the preseason top defensive lineman in the state.

In 2021, Ika played in 13 games for the Bears, while recording 6.5 tackles for loss, with 4.5 of those coming via sacks.

Meanwhile, eight Texas A&M Aggies earned their way onto the publication’s All Texas teams.

The five Aggies on the first team are:

  • Devon Achance
  • Edgerrin Cooper
  • Bryce Foster
  • Antonio Johnson
  • Ainias Smith

The three A&M standouts on the second team are:

  • Tyreek Chappell
  • Reuben Fatheree II
  • Demani Richardson

Both teams will begin their seasons on September 3rd. Texas A&M will host Sam Houston State at 11:00 am and Baylor will host Albany at 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

Baylor Commit Austin Novosad earns a spot in the “Elite 11”

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor football commit Austin Novosad competed in the Elite 11 Finals this past week, and finished tenth. The Elite 11 Finals is the most prestigious quarterback event in the country, as the nation’s top recruits in the country compete against each other in a friendly competition. On Friday, he also […]
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Reports: Ex-Baylor coach joining Texas Longhorn staff as assistant

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez will not have to go very far for his next coaching gig. Multiple reports, including one from D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers, indicate Rodriguez will be the next hitting coach at the University of Texas. Rodriguez resigned as Baylor's head...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 44 News

Six sports represented in 2022 Baylor Hall of Fame Class

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, arguably the most decorated football player in program history, highlights a Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class which includes eight former student-athletes from six different sports.  Joining Griffin in the latest group to be inducted will be Jeremy Alcorn (men’s golf), Taylor Barnes Fallon […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Albany, TX
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
KWTX

Harker Heights running back commits to Houston

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A standout Harker Heights running back, Re’Shaun Sanford, announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars this week. Sanford feels he is a perfect fit for the UH program, and is thrilled about his decision.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: July 1, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD wants to shout out Lily and Baylee. They participated in the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana-Bloomington. The title of their play is called The Norwegian. They were awarded a superior rating for their acting duet!. 18 Killeen ISD Special Olympic athletes...
WACO, TX
getnews.info

Waco’s HBK Boogey Is Making Major Moves

Recently Texas has been on the rise in entertainment industry. From artists like Megan Thee Stallion to MO3; Texas has become a hot spot for hip hop. One of the hottest newcomers out of Texas comes from the city of Waco. HBK Boogey realized he had a talent for making music at a young age. Boogey started taking music seriously at the age of 20 when his friends encouraged him to.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
cannin.com

Texas Original Opens Drive-Thru Cannabis Pickup in Waco, Texas

Texas Original Opens Drive-Thru Cannabis Pickup in Waco, Texas. Texas Original, Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, today, announced its newest prescription pickup location has opened in Waco, Texas. The new location is Waco’s first medical cannabis pickup site and the first drive-thru location in the state. The pickup location is open every Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Bears#American Football#College Football#Tx#Texas A M Aggies#Nexstar Media Inc#Kwkt
KWTX

First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No bomb found at Temple College

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department was investigating a reported bomb threat at Temple College on Friday afternoon. Traffic was blocked on Avenue U, from 1st Street to 7th Street (east and westbound), and on 5th Street, from Avenue R to Friars Creek (north and southbound). Police urged the public to avoid these areas.
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Gatesville Messenger

Linda Joyce Cooper May 14, 1942 – June 22, 2022

Linda Joyce Cooper, age 80, of Gatesville, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. There will be no service or viewing, as Linda wished to be cremated. Linda was born May 14, 1942, in Waco to Arthur Dalton Cooper and Grace Eunice Werner Cooper. She attended grade school through high school in Waco and was involved in several different sports while in junior high and high school. She also earned her degree in Computer Science as a programmer. After working several different jobs, she went to work at Holiday Inn, where she was a waitress, cashier, then a sales representative. Linda worked several years there, then went to work as an over the road truck driver for many years. She transferred to Houston where she drove for a while, then became a terminal manager of a trucking company.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton 4th of July Rodeo to start with Military Appreciation Night

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – This Friday is Military Appreciation Night at the Belton 4th of July Rodeo!. The festivities will include a special Oath of Enlistment Ceremony for individuals signing up for military service. The ceremony will take place during the opening of the rodeo at 7:00 p.m. at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Getting Ready to Expand Footprint

H-E-B knows exactly how it wants to handle distribution to its new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) region. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas. The project will grow H-E-B's current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet and will add over 100 jobs to the local economy.
TEMPLE, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

398
Followers
448
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy