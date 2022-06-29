Siaki Ika, Eight Aggies recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — After a stellar season as the man in the middle for the Baylor defense, defensive tackle Siaki Ika was recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the preseason top defensive lineman in the state.

In 2021, Ika played in 13 games for the Bears, while recording 6.5 tackles for loss, with 4.5 of those coming via sacks.

Meanwhile, eight Texas A&M Aggies earned their way onto the publication’s All Texas teams.

The five Aggies on the first team are:

Devon Achance

Edgerrin Cooper

Bryce Foster

Antonio Johnson

Ainias Smith

The three A&M standouts on the second team are:

Tyreek Chappell

Reuben Fatheree II

Demani Richardson

Both teams will begin their seasons on September 3rd. Texas A&M will host Sam Houston State at 11:00 am and Baylor will host Albany at 6:00 pm.

