Two advance in McLean County second district Board seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission is counting ballots to confirm the results of a close Peoria Public School Board three-candidate race to fill a pair of seats in District 2. Tom Bride, executive director of Peoria County Election Commission, said there are 76 outstanding mail-in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Bootz Avenue is blocked near McClure Avenue after a utility pole was struck Thursday. We are still working to learn if this has caused any power outages in the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Woodford County Chief Deputy and small business owner Dennis Tipsword walked away victorious Tuesday in the four-way GOP race to fill the seat being vacated by long time state Representative Dan Brady. Tipsword won the race with 39-percent of the vote, amounting to 5.616 votes....
Two incumbent McLean County Board members advanced Tuesday in a three-way race that will enable them to keep their seats in November. The only Republican primary on the County Board was in District 2 that includes much of southwest McLean County. William Friedrich of rural Heyworth finished as the top vote-getter at close to 48%. Jim Soeldner of Ellsworth also advanced with 31% of the vote. Challenger Tyler Bahan of Saybrook came in third at 21%.
GIBSON CITY — As Dawn Klintworth was walking out of a library on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus, the Arrowsmith resident noticed a marble arch engraved with a quote from poet Carl Sandburg: “Nothing happens unless first a dream.”. It seemed so appropriate, she recalled three weeks...
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hale Street in Normal will be closed for most of the day on July 5 for sewer repairs. The road will be closed to through traffic at 6 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m., weather permitting. A map of the closure can be found...
Peoria City Council members continue debate on funding agencies combating violence after rejecting Cure Violence’s assessment in a 6-5 vote. Officials left the lengthy meeting seeking more updates from Mayor Rita Ali’s Safety Network group. Council heard two presentations Tuesday night about community efforts to reduce crime in...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council did not pass the Cure Violence Assessment once again, after not passing it once before, and deferring it to the June 28 meeting. Now, the council wants to take another route toward curbing violence in the city. There were two presentations at...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Here is where you can go to celebrate the 4th of July Monday. The Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000: The Firecracker 5000 is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown Peoria. It starts at 311 SW Water Street at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in registering can do so here.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A clinical site within the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is expanding healthcare services for the LGBTQ community. Positive Health Solutions on Wednesday announced its expansion of clinical services to offer primary and gender-affirming care. “We are excited to be able to...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– East Peoria is getting ready for their big Fourth of July celebration, Red White and Boom. Every year thousands of people gather to see the spectacle because it’s one of the biggest firework shows in Illinois. For the first time post-COVID pandemic, East Peoria will be shooting off fireworks from a barge on the Illinois River.
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Tremont-based company Precision Planting is expanding its footprint in Tazewell County. The company has announced plans to build a new 500,000-square-foot operations center in Morton. The facility will be located along Erie Avenue, south of the exit ramp from I-74 East to I-155 South. Precision Planting has been headquartered in Tremont […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria renters are concerned on where they might be living after having no hot water for eight days. The city left a notice saying if their landlord does not fix the hot water they are out of a home. It’s been eight days...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after a crash early Thursday morning in Springfield. It was on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. Coroner Jim Allmon said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was found dead at the scene. Officers are investigating how the crash happened.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Mechanicsburg, IL was sentenced for a 2021 crime spree Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 55-year-old John W. Beck was charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery, and one count of armed bank robbery.
UPDATE (4:12 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide. According to a press release, 21-year-old Mariah Faith Moss suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body and likely died instantly. Peoria Police arrested 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor for the...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An electrical fire Friday afternoon left four occupants displaced after incurring an estimated $70,000 of damage. Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a house near Forrest Hill and Bootz Avenues at roughly 3:22 p.m. to respond to a house on fire. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible on the upper level of the home.
PEORIA, Ill. – In a sense, a Democrat made history during Tuesday’s primary election in Illinois. Former TV meteorologist in the Quad Cities and Rockford, Eric Sorensen, secured the Democratic nomination for Cheri Bustos’ 17th Congressional District seat in the House, after Bustos decided not to run again.
