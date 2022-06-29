Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting suspect, BJ Brown
WKRN
3 days ago
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for 32-year-old BJ Brown. Blue Alert issued for Erin police officer-shooting …. MNPD identify man killed in shooting on River Road …....
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A second person was arrested in connection to the homicide of a 20-year-old in February. Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Zsayonna Price was arrested on July 1st in connection to the homicide of 20-year-old Decarlos Perkins. Price was charged with criminal homicide. Perkins...
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for 24-year old Ajaizion Johnson of Hopkinsville, one of the suspects charged in connection with the June 16 armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police arrested a Nashville man after a short pursuit that ended in a collision on Thursday. Authorities said police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen this week on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on Lake Forest Drive. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver continued to move away from the police. Officers then began to pursue the driver, who shortly after, on Stones River Road, lost control and rear-ended another vehicle.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly looking under changing room stall at an 8-year-old. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, police responded to a call for service at the Margaret Maddox YMCA, where they heard of an individual allegedly looking underneath a stall. When...
Police ask for help identifying a man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation on Fort Campbell Boulevard Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say around 12:40 pm a white 1999 Chevy S10 that was parked behind Fly Chicken Fly was stolen. Police ask if you can identify the man in the...
An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Mayfield man on Friday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Big Valley Drive, just south of Mayfield, Friday afternoon. Allegedly, the search uncovered over 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police took a woman into custody on Thursday afternoon after she wrecked her car into a ditch, causing one of the children inside to be thrown from the vehicle. According to her arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Unique Holt was driving a car on Ewing Drive in...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Tennessee police officer. BJ Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. According to the TBI, the shooting...
A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police provided an update Thursday as the investigation into the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Miles Slay continues. MNPD officials and the family of Miles Slay asked the community for information on the SUV from which shots were fired at 10:40 p.m. Friday that fatally wounded Slay on the sidewalk at the corner of 40th Avenue North and Charlotte Pike.
A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed a handgun at a truck driver while traveling east, pulled in front of the truck, and slammed on the brakes before changing lanes and speeding away. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Yount II of Charlotte, Tennessee. A search of his vehicle produced a Taurus model G3C 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver's grabbable area. The gun also contained a 12-round capacity magazine, which was loaded with 10 live rounds. Troopers add that two additional 12-round magazines loaded with 11 rounds each were also discovered in Yount's vehicle. Yount was charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded handgun), three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition feeding device), and a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree menacing. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for today.
