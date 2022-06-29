ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead at scene of deadly Lauderhill shooting

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

LAUDERHILL – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Lauderhill Tuesday night.

There's a heavy police presence at the scene located in the area of NW 25 Street and 52 Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say they heard arguing outside the residence followed by a loud bang.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

