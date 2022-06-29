ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Megan Thee Stallion Worried She Wouldn’t Be Able to Perform Anymore After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

By India McCarty
 3 days ago

In 2020, allegations that Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion rocked the rap world. While the internet blew up with claims that Megan was lying or faking her injuries, others have supported the rapper — even as she worried that she might not be able to perform ever again.

Megan Thee Stallion on Tory Lanez: ‘I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot me at all’

Lanez and Megan were friends before the shooting, but after he, a mutual friend, and Megan got into a fight, things got ugly. Lanez shot at Megan’s feet, yelling “Dance, b—h,” and struck her in both feet.

The rapper initially lied on Lanez’s behalf, saying she had stepped on a piece of glass. But after facing rumors about her relationship with Lanez and jokes about her injuries, Megan decided to tell her side of the story.

“I thought we had a real connection,” she told Rolling Stone of her former friendship with Lanez. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all. I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”

Megan Thee Stallion thought her injuries could end her career

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 | Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM

In addition to a friend betraying her, Megan dealt with the physical aftermath of gunshot wounds, including grueling physical therapy.

“What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night,” she explained. “I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days. Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f*cked up.”

The rapper began physical therapy in New York , then traveled to Miami. There, she regained the ability to walk. Megan also spoke of having nightmares about the situation, and the feelings of embarrassment and shame she still feels.

“I feel shame, a little bit, because even after he shot me, I still was thinking about everybody else in the car,” she shared. “I thought everybody in the car was my friend, [and] the whole time, that’s not how they thought of me. That’s what really hurts.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris

Lanez wasn’t the only friend who betrayed Megan. The other person in the car, Kelsey Harris, was a friend of the rapper. However, after the shooting, she said Harris took Lanez’s side. People even spotted her spending time with Lanez just two days after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan said. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

“This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that,’” the rapper continued. “And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”

Megan Thee Stallion ‘s difficulties sadden her fans. But she’s regained her ability to walk and dance — and continue working on her music.

