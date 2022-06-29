ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Tuleyome Tales: The Story of a Forest Alligator Lizard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I take a late spring, early morning walk at the edge of the woods not far from the creek in southern Middletown, it feels like a luxury to drink in the sounds of these surroundings. I note the scolding squawks of several blue jays in the oaks. They appear to...

Willits News

Cat missing for three months returned to Ukiah family this week

When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday from yet another person saying they found her cat, she wouldn’t let herself believe it. “We’ve heard from so many people who saw an orange cat they thought was Snowball,” said Dunston, who lost count of all the pictures she’s seen since her 10-year-old family cat disappeared March 19, and has tried to forget all the times she drove out in the middle of the night to look at a dead cat someone found on the road.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
Lake County, CA
Lifestyle
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 7.1.22

Today we say goodbye to June and hello to July. I’m trying my best, but I can honestly say that in the decade that we’ve lived in Lake County I don’t think I can recall more things going on for the 4th of July weekend than this year. All I can say is I’m glad to call myself a local. We’ve got five firework shows, a parade, carnivals, worm and car races, a street fair, and more live music than you can possibly imagine. And who’s better at packaging all the fun in Lake County than Mike Guarniero, writer of the Lake County Music Guide? I have a feeling we’re all going to need a weekend to recover from this weekend when it’s all said and done. With that, I leave you with Mike and all the fun things you can do over the holiday. Whatever your plans end up being, be sure to plan for a safe, fun weekend in Lake County!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide: Your Fourth of July Party Planner

As I’ve said many times in the past, I have a used “Acme Clone-a-Matic” for sale, and it might just come in handy this 4th of July weekend in case you’re having a hard time deciding where to go for live music. As you read through the schedule you’ll see why you might have a need for it. And I really gotta sell it! So as I was sayin’, there’s gonna be a shipload of live music events this week! (If you wait until Saturday to decide on the ACM, the price goes up…). Here’s the live music guide for Lake County for the week of 6/30 through 7/6…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
POLITICS
ksro.com

“Big Eyes” Artist Dies in Napa; Age 94

An artist famous for her “big eyes” paintings has died. The work of Margaret Keane appeared in millions of homes and galleries throughout the 1960’s, and often featured sad children with big doleful eyes. For years, her husband Walter Keane had taken credit for the paintings. In 1986, Margaret Keane won a defamation suit against her former husband, and proved in court that she was the actual artist behind the paintings. A movie about her story came out in 2014, called “Big Eyes.” Margaret Keane died Sunday in Napa, California at the age of 94.
NAPA, CA
sonomasun.com

They kept their heads, and saved their friend’s life

By Sarah Ford — On a balmy evening in mid-June, some recent Sonoma Valley High School grads met up to play basketball on one of the high school’s new outdoor courts. They were classmates from the class of 2020, with one younger boy, Mikey Serbicki, who just graduated. After a couple of hours of basketball, the sun was setting and they knew it would be their last game. Suddenly Mikey threw the ball wildly out of bounds, then said he was tired and sat down.
SANTA ROSA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Nature Journaling with Poet Laureate at Rodman Preserve July 2

The Lake County Land Trust is hosting Georgina Marie, Lake County’s Poet Laureate for 2020-2024, at a Nature Journaling event at the Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve, 63350 Westlake Rd. Upper Lake, on July 2 starting at 9 a.m. Dubbed “Nature Journaling Under the Oaks,” the event is a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street was dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said the fire was burning two structures, with multiple additional structures threatened.
CLEARLAKE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Celebrate 4th of July in Sonoma County

4th of July BBQ. How about a holiday weekend with a BBQ in the park? Have lunch, listen to music and enjoy the celebration Under the Oaks. Noon to 4 p.m. Location: Front Street, Forestville. Sunday, July 3. 46th Annual 4th of July Penngrove Parade. Head to the “The Biggest...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

You Won’t Believe Where Tacos Tijuana Moved

The well-worn Wagon Wheel Saloon in north Santa Rosa has been called many things over the years, but a food truck hot spot is not one of them — until now. Once infamous for its cast of colorful (and sometimes felonious) characters, the faded green bar is now ground zero for some of the county’s best quesabirria.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KCRA.com

Multiple structures, cars destroyed in Colusa County fire

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple structures have burned in a fire in Colusa County Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. The fire started near the 200 block of Market Street in Stonyford, which is about a 55-mile drive northwest of Colusa. It's unclear how many structures were destroyed in the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

