Lake County, CA

Lake County Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve Open Saturdays 9 – 1

lakecountybloom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake County Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve at 6350 Westlake Dr. near Upper Lake is continuing to welcome visitors on Saturdays but hours have changed to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The previous 10 a.m. opening...

www.lakecountybloom.com

lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide: Your Fourth of July Party Planner

As I’ve said many times in the past, I have a used “Acme Clone-a-Matic” for sale, and it might just come in handy this 4th of July weekend in case you’re having a hard time deciding where to go for live music. As you read through the schedule you’ll see why you might have a need for it. And I really gotta sell it! So as I was sayin’, there’s gonna be a shipload of live music events this week! (If you wait until Saturday to decide on the ACM, the price goes up…). Here’s the live music guide for Lake County for the week of 6/30 through 7/6…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

There’s no ‘e’ in blight; Depot Hotel news; Pot champion; and more

There’s something a little off about The Sonoma Cheese Factory, namely the ‘E’ in cheese, on the building’s sign. The locale is a major draw, perched as it is on The Plaza. And certainly there’s been plenty of time to fix (at nominal charge; it’s not neon) the bit of blight. But, and this is true of his many other neglected properties around the Valley, owner Ken Mattson doesn’t really care how it embarrasses the town. Lately the gorilla campaign to ‘Put the E back in Cheese’ has emerged, with a pop-up banner, and of course the guy painted yellow carrying a protest sign. For Pride month, there was even a rainbow E, a comment on the Mattson family views on gay rights. It was last seen in the company of General Vallejo, keeping watch on the building from his permanent post across the street. At this point the general might be easier to move than the Mattson company.
SONOMA, CA
Lake County News

Burtons named Redbud Parade grand marshals

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Two longtime Lake County residents who have spent years in public service will be honored as the grand marshals of Saturday’s Redbud Parade. Jim and Sue Burton of Clearlake Oaks will be the honorees during the event, which is part of Clearlake’s Independence Day celebration, which takes place beginning on Saturday morning.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
POLITICS
mendofever.com

Mendocino Land Trust Acquires Nearly 6,000 Acres of Land Surrounding Lake Pillsbury and the Eel River

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 7.1.22

Today we say goodbye to June and hello to July. I’m trying my best, but I can honestly say that in the decade that we’ve lived in Lake County I don’t think I can recall more things going on for the 4th of July weekend than this year. All I can say is I’m glad to call myself a local. We’ve got five firework shows, a parade, carnivals, worm and car races, a street fair, and more live music than you can possibly imagine. And who’s better at packaging all the fun in Lake County than Mike Guarniero, writer of the Lake County Music Guide? I have a feeling we’re all going to need a weekend to recover from this weekend when it’s all said and done. With that, I leave you with Mike and all the fun things you can do over the holiday. Whatever your plans end up being, be sure to plan for a safe, fun weekend in Lake County!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Nature Center#The Rodman Preserve#Bloom
kenwoodpress.com

Road repairs in Sonoma County proceed

Sonoma County roads damaged by the 2017 wildfires are in the process of being repaved, which is exciting news for anyone in the county whose road is filled with holes or rocks that fly up when you drive. Team Ghilotti, Inc. (TGI) is under contract with the county to perform work on the roads as part of the 2017 Fire Debris Damaged Roads Paving Project. Work will take place from May 23 through Nov. 25.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Nature Journaling with Poet Laureate at Rodman Preserve July 2

The Lake County Land Trust is hosting Georgina Marie, Lake County’s Poet Laureate for 2020-2024, at a Nature Journaling event at the Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve, 63350 Westlake Rd. Upper Lake, on July 2 starting at 9 a.m. Dubbed “Nature Journaling Under the Oaks,” the event is a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Matata,’ ‘Sister’ and the dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has more new dogs waiting to be adopted. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a...
CLEARLAKE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Celebrate 4th of July in Sonoma County

4th of July BBQ. How about a holiday weekend with a BBQ in the park? Have lunch, listen to music and enjoy the celebration Under the Oaks. Noon to 4 p.m. Location: Front Street, Forestville. Sunday, July 3. 46th Annual 4th of July Penngrove Parade. Head to the “The Biggest...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Affordable Housing Construction Prices Up in Sonoma County

The cost of building affordable housing in Sonoma County is getting less and less affordable. Building a single affordable apartment unit can now cost a record of more than $700-thousand. Efren Carrillo is the vice president of residential development for Burbank Housing, the largest affordable housing developer in Sonoma County. He tells the Press Democrat costs are rising because land and construction materials are getting pricier. Carillo expects cost-per-unit figures to rise even more.
Willits News

Cat missing for three months returned to Ukiah family this week

When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday from yet another person saying they found her cat, she wouldn’t let herself believe it. “We’ve heard from so many people who saw an orange cat they thought was Snowball,” said Dunston, who lost count of all the pictures she’s seen since her 10-year-old family cat disappeared March 19, and has tried to forget all the times she drove out in the middle of the night to look at a dead cat someone found on the road.
UKIAH, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Depot Hotel reopens as The Depot

After closing in December, shortly after the historic building was sold to developers Ken and Stacy Mattson, the Depot Hotel and Restaurant reopened this week. Now promoted as simply The Depot or The Depot Restaurant, the restaurant offers a limited menu for patio and take-out dining. The new menu features...
SONOMA, CA
Lake County News

Decision signed on Plaskett-Keller August Complex Project

MENDOCINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — Acting Forest Supervisor Kristen Sexton has signed a decision on the Plaskett-Keller August Complex project. Forest land managers can now begin removing fire-killed and fire-injured trees near roads and campgrounds on just over 1,500 acres located on the Covelo and Grindstone Ranger Districts. The...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

