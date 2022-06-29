GARDEN CLUB HOST MENDO-LAKE DISTRICT MEETING

Today we say goodbye to June and hello to July. I’m trying my best, but I can honestly say that in the decade that we’ve lived in Lake County I don’t think I can recall more things going on for the 4th of July weekend than this year. All I can say is I’m glad to call myself a local. We’ve got five firework shows, a parade, carnivals, worm and car races, a street fair, and more live music than you can possibly imagine. And who’s better at packaging all the fun in Lake County than Mike Guarniero, writer of the Lake County Music Guide? I have a feeling we’re all going to need a weekend to recover from this weekend when it’s all said and done. With that, I leave you with Mike and all the fun things you can do over the holiday. Whatever your plans end up being, be sure to plan for a safe, fun weekend in Lake County!

