ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

GARDEN CLUB HOST MENDO-LAKE DISTRICT MEETING

lakecountybloom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clear Lake Trowel & Trellis Garden Club hosted the Mendo-Lake District meeting at Hans and Carol Dobusch’s property in Kelseyville. As the attendees entered the property, they were greeted by Phoenix, a Macaw parrot, and two friendly dogs. The event began with a garden tour of Carol and Han’s gardens...

www.lakecountybloom.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide: Your Fourth of July Party Planner

As I’ve said many times in the past, I have a used “Acme Clone-a-Matic” for sale, and it might just come in handy this 4th of July weekend in case you’re having a hard time deciding where to go for live music. As you read through the schedule you’ll see why you might have a need for it. And I really gotta sell it! So as I was sayin’, there’s gonna be a shipload of live music events this week! (If you wait until Saturday to decide on the ACM, the price goes up…). Here’s the live music guide for Lake County for the week of 6/30 through 7/6…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 7.1.22

Today we say goodbye to June and hello to July. I’m trying my best, but I can honestly say that in the decade that we’ve lived in Lake County I don’t think I can recall more things going on for the 4th of July weekend than this year. All I can say is I’m glad to call myself a local. We’ve got five firework shows, a parade, carnivals, worm and car races, a street fair, and more live music than you can possibly imagine. And who’s better at packaging all the fun in Lake County than Mike Guarniero, writer of the Lake County Music Guide? I have a feeling we’re all going to need a weekend to recover from this weekend when it’s all said and done. With that, I leave you with Mike and all the fun things you can do over the holiday. Whatever your plans end up being, be sure to plan for a safe, fun weekend in Lake County!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Nature Journaling with Poet Laureate at Rodman Preserve July 2

The Lake County Land Trust is hosting Georgina Marie, Lake County’s Poet Laureate for 2020-2024, at a Nature Journaling event at the Land Trust’s Rodman Preserve, 63350 Westlake Rd. Upper Lake, on July 2 starting at 9 a.m. Dubbed “Nature Journaling Under the Oaks,” the event is a...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy