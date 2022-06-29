ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild has been years in the making

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An informational meeting was held Tuesday evening about Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project.

The $20 million project involves revamping the Main Street corridor, including better-looking and safer sidewalks and crosswalks, better parking, and relocating utility lines to make them less visible.

“A lot of those are going to be rerouted either undergrounded or back behind buildings so it will be opening up the view,” Public Works Director Michael Thompson said.

The project has been years in the making.

“We were told about the project in 2015 when we moved into the building on Main Street,” said Tiffany Mullins, who owns CrossFit Railbirds, where diagonal parking has caused safety concerns.

“The sidewalks have seen better days,” she said.

Main Street Kingsport. (Photo: WJHL)

The project will also involve fixing Main Street itself. Thompson cited problems with unstable soil under the roadway.

“We’d patch the potholes, they’d last six months and they’d pop right back out again,” Thompson said.

He said planning for rebuilding Main Street began in 2016.

“Let’s improve the road and not just put it back the way it was and it’s snowballed from there,” Thompson said.

The Main Street rebuild will be done in phases and is expected to take two years. Work is expected to begin in late fall.

