Cuyahoga County, OH

Can Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley legally refuse to enforce abortion ban

 3 days ago

Michael O'Malley vowed not to prosecute...

Cleveland Scene

Chris Ronayne Announces Abortion Policy Plans for Cuyahoga County

Democratic candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced Friday a suite of policy proposals to ensure reproductive protection in Cuyahoga County. Ronayne said he would immediately assemble a "Women's Health Action Team" composed of medical professionals, reproductive health experts and those with lived experiences of abortion. He said he introduce legislation in Cuyahoga County Council to prohibit the use of county funds for investigations into abortion care. And, just like Cleveland Mayor Just Bibb and city council are currently exploring at the city level, he wants to ensure that reproductive healthcare is covered under county health insurance plans. To further financially provide for county employees, he said he would institute a travel reimbursement policy for employees that must travel to receive reproductive healthcare services.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional

The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council members propose $6.9 million in stimulus spending on the community centers, the zoo and more: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members have introduced another batch of various proposals to spend $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The proposals include funding for community centers, playgrounds, the zoo, police/fire, arts and routine municipal expenses. The proposed projects are the latest development of County Council’s...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cuyahoga County corrections officers fired for stealing food from commissary

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three correction officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail were fired for stealing commissary snacks for themselves or inmates, according to county records. The county launched an investigation in January after the associate warden, Jennifer Frame, received an anonymous tip that correction officers were stealing and giving away food and toiletries from the commissary.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Some Ohio prosecutors won't enforce state's new abortion ban

Prosecutors in the two counties that make up half of all the state’s abortions said they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, both Democrats, have signed onto a letter with dozens of prosecutors and city attorneys throughout the nation, saying they won’t seek charges for those who perform or pursue abortions.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Feds want to keep $140,000 found in car trunk at Beachwood Place Mall

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors want to keep more than $140,000 found inside a trunk parked at Beachwood Place Mall earlier this year, according to court records. Prosecutors say Beachwood police found the cash, along with guns and fentanyl inside a 2017 Jaguar. Officers arrested two men, but federal, state and city prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges in the case.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland OB/GYN doctor sounds alert after overturn of Roe v. Wade

CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending nearly a half-century of constitutional protections for abortion, a local doctor is warning about some of the future consequences for medical professionals in Ohio. In a post put out on Twitter on...
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

Change of Plea Expected in Body Dumping Case

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, one individual charged in the dumping of a body in Goshen Township could plead guilty. In October, the body of 38-year-old Amber Sherrell was found wrapped in plastic along White Bridge Road, with indictments announced in March. The two facing...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

George Family Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Port Authority in Irishtown Bend Eminent Domain Battle

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John Sutula yesterday granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Port of Cleveland in the George family's lawsuit fighting the eminent domain proceedings against its building at the corner of West 25th and Detroit, the last remaining parcel left unacquired by the coalition planning to build the Irishtown Bend park project.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown community leaders call for changes to new Ohio gun laws

Community leaders met in Youngstown Thursday afternoon to discuss recent gun laws signed in Ohio. The MLK Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley held a news conference featuring law enforcement officers, teachers, clergy and students. It was held at Homestead Park, the site where 16-year-old Isiah Walker was shot and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

