Estes Park, CO

Town Board approves multi-day parking pass

By Tim Mosier
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Estes Park Town Board met at Town Hall on Tuesday (June 28) night for its regularly scheduled, biweekly meeting where they approved a new paid-parking pass, agreed to let Larimer County fix a few Estes Park streets, and more. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Trustee Marie Cenac shared...

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours

In order to ensure adequate staff levels, and thus provide exceptional library experiences, the Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours in July and August. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the library building will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Estes Valley Library upholds five main values in delivery of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Officials schedule bridge repairs to begin

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin two bridge repair projects in Boulder County starting on July 5. Deck repairs and safety improvements will be made on a bridge located on Colo. 157 just south of the Diagonal Highway in Boulder. Repairs will be made 9 p.m. to 5 a.m....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park happenings

Jul 1 – 7: “From the Creation – Natural Inspiration & FACEof Fiber. From: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. From: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. From: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jul 1: Teacher Appreciation Day. Avant Garde Aleworks.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Police, officers in gray

Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit.” The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New NPS Director Sams visits RMNP to discuss fires, infrastructure

Newly appointed National Park Service Director Chuck Sams visited Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday (June 30) to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in critical park infrastructure and to announce $20 million in Fiscal Year 2022 investments from the Great American Outdoors Act and President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will increase fire resiliency and upgrade and modernize key park infrastructure needed to support growing visitation.
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Vandalism to water gates means 'monumental losses' for city of Northglenn

The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
NORTHGLENN, CO
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lakewood (CO)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lakewood, CO?. Lakewood is a beautiful tourist-friendly city located in Jefferson County, Colorado, United States, and the largest municipality in its County. Known as the fifth-largest city in Colorado, it has a population of one hundred and fifty-five...
LAKEWOOD, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
CBS Denver

New Colorado tax brings logistical challenges for small businesses

A new tax is being added to deliveries and ridesharing in Colorado as state lawmakers look to raise more money to improve roads. The taxes have gone into place after SB21-260 was signed into law saying businesses needed to start charging on July 1. But the quick implementation is causing problems for some small businesses. "Delivery fee is something that is not currently programmed to be taxable," said Adam Morr, the owner of Diz's Daisy Flower Shop in Denver's Highlands.  "For people that call in, we can manually add it. But, for people who are ordering online, there's...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE

