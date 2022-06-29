ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

Mendocino-Lake Community College District Board of Trustee Openings

By A Community Member
lakecountybloom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mendocino-Lake Community College District has opportunities for qualified community members to run for November 2022 board elections for trustee area #2 and #5 (Mendocino County), and area #6 (Lake County). Trustees are appointed for a four-year term. Interested candidates must complete...

www.lakecountybloom.com

Comments / 0

 

lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 7.1.22

Today we say goodbye to June and hello to July. I’m trying my best, but I can honestly say that in the decade that we’ve lived in Lake County I don’t think I can recall more things going on for the 4th of July weekend than this year. All I can say is I’m glad to call myself a local. We’ve got five firework shows, a parade, carnivals, worm and car races, a street fair, and more live music than you can possibly imagine. And who’s better at packaging all the fun in Lake County than Mike Guarniero, writer of the Lake County Music Guide? I have a feeling we’re all going to need a weekend to recover from this weekend when it’s all said and done. With that, I leave you with Mike and all the fun things you can do over the holiday. Whatever your plans end up being, be sure to plan for a safe, fun weekend in Lake County!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Music Guide: Your Fourth of July Party Planner

As I’ve said many times in the past, I have a used “Acme Clone-a-Matic” for sale, and it might just come in handy this 4th of July weekend in case you’re having a hard time deciding where to go for live music. As you read through the schedule you’ll see why you might have a need for it. And I really gotta sell it! So as I was sayin’, there’s gonna be a shipload of live music events this week! (If you wait until Saturday to decide on the ACM, the price goes up…). Here’s the live music guide for Lake County for the week of 6/30 through 7/6…
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Election Results Are In— Incumbents Dominate Except in the Race for Superintendent of Schools ￼

Three weeks after Mendocino County voters took to the polls in the June 7 elections, the results have been finalized by Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie and her staff. In the specific races we’ve followed, the overwhelming trend was the incumbent winning the voter confidence of the Mendocino County public. 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams, 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak, and Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall retained their positions despite facing challengers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
POLITICS
sonomacountygazette.com

Celebrate 4th of July in Sonoma County

4th of July BBQ. How about a holiday weekend with a BBQ in the park? Have lunch, listen to music and enjoy the celebration Under the Oaks. Noon to 4 p.m. Location: Front Street, Forestville. Sunday, July 3. 46th Annual 4th of July Penngrove Parade. Head to the “The Biggest...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Court: Spain Street house to stay with descendant, not KS Mattson

An ongoing civil dispute over the potential sale of a downtown property to KS Mattson Partners was recently resolved in Sonoma County Superior Court – and, for now, it appears the contested bungalow at 130 E. Spain St. will remain in the hands of a descendant of the family that purchased the parcel in 1934.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino Land Trust Acquires Nearly 6,000 Acres of Land Surrounding Lake Pillsbury and the Eel River

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
Willits News

Forward progress reportedly stopped on Laws Fire in Ukiah

A wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the hills west of Ukiah prompted the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office to issue an evacuation warning in the area of Crestview Drive, above Laws Avenue. Cal Fire’s Initial Report at 2:30 p.m. June 29 described the fire as about a half...
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Cat missing for three months returned to Ukiah family this week

When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday from yet another person saying they found her cat, she wouldn’t let herself believe it. “We’ve heard from so many people who saw an orange cat they thought was Snowball,” said Dunston, who lost count of all the pictures she’s seen since her 10-year-old family cat disappeared March 19, and has tried to forget all the times she drove out in the middle of the night to look at a dead cat someone found on the road.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street was dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. Initial reports said the fire was burning two structures, with multiple additional structures threatened.
CLEARLAKE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma woman sentenced to 29 months for bank fraud, embezzlement, tax evasion

A Petaluma accountant was sentenced to 29 months in prison as part of a plea deal involving bank fraud, embezzlement and tax evasion, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Stephanie Simontacchi, 48, is accused of embezzling at least $821,363 through her roles as an accountant at two North Bay firms — the Cavallo Point Lodge and Redwood Credit Union, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
PETALUMA, CA

