ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury County officials continue to clash over budget surplus

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3l2Z_0gPAVb8400

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After more than an hour of debate, Woodbury County Supervisors and the County Sheriff didn’t get any closer to settling an ongoing dispute over supplemental pay Tuesday night.

Earlier this month , Sheriff Chad Sheehan informed the County Supervisors that he planned to pay nearly $50,000 in supplemental pay to five deputies. Sheehan said that due to having a nearly $200,000 budget surplus, the extra pay would have no impact on the 2022 fiscal budget.

The plan was rejected by Supervisors on a 4-to-1 vote with Supervisors saying that Sheehan doesn’t have that authority and that any budget surplus should be returned to the county.

How incoming changes to the teacher licensing exam could impact local schools

“We were seeing other areas where we had employees that were maybe needing raises, that we can allocate that money, to rather than what we saw as the highest paid in that department had received a 70% raise. The other impasse is who has the right and the authority and the power to give out that supplemental pay because Iowa code is unclear in that,” said County Chair Keith Radig.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said that the Iowa code is clear noting that since 2014, the board has allowed elected officials to make longevity payments to their deputies. Gill said legal counseling is the next step in finding a solution.

“I honestly, I don’t think it’s worth the money that it’s going to cost, but the Board of Supervisors has disregarded the opinion of their County Attorney so they’re going to have to get outside counsel and they already pretty much agreed that they’re going to have to provide counsel for me to get that answer that they want,” said Gill.

Sheehan’s plan was to pay two lieutenants, two captains, and one chief deputy for their extra time spent working on the new law enforcement center and other projects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
County
Woodbury County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Gill
kscj.com

NEW IOWA ATV/UTV ROAD RULES BEGIN FRIDAY

A NEW IOWA LAW TAKES EFFECT FRIDAY REGULATING THE USE OF ATV’S AND UTV’S IN THE STATE. SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS HOUSE FILE 2130 LEGALIZES THE USE OF THESE VEHICLES ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ROADWAYS:. ATV4 OC……LIMITED EXCEPTIONS. :15. MCCLURE SAYS THAT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#County Attorney#Politics Local#The County Sheriff#County Chair#Board Of Sup
kscj.com

CITY COUNCIL PASSES AFTER HOURS CLUB ORDINANCE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS PASSED AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF AFTER HOUR CLUBS IN SIOUX CITY. THE ORDINANCE WAS PROPOSED BECAUSE OF MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS, AS WELL AS OTHER CRIMINAL ACTIVITY THAT HAS OCCURRED AT CLUBS WHICH OPERATE PRIMARILY BETWEEN 2:00 A.M. AND 6:00 A.M.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Reconstruction scheduled for Dace Ave. bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City bridge that's been deemed one of the most structurally-deficient in Iowa is finally getting a makeover. The city will be closing Dace Ave. between Floyd Blvd. and Bluff Rd., starting Tuesday, July 5th, so crews can replace a bridge deck, sidewalk, railings and light poles.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kscj.com

MAJOR WATER MAIN BREAK ON SIOUX CITY NORTHSIDE

DUE TO A BROKEN WATER VALVE AT 39TH STREET AND CHEYENNE BOULEVARD, RESIDENTS IN THE INDIAN HILLS AREA ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING A DECREASE IN WATER PRESSURE. THE AFFECTED AREA IS LOCATED ROUGHLY FROM 29TH STREET TO 46TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND FLOYD...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Kuot Chuol Ngut, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced June 20, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation. Thomas Barton,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy