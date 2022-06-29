Woodbury County officials continue to clash over budget surplus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After more than an hour of debate, Woodbury County Supervisors and the County Sheriff didn’t get any closer to settling an ongoing dispute over supplemental pay Tuesday night.

Earlier this month , Sheriff Chad Sheehan informed the County Supervisors that he planned to pay nearly $50,000 in supplemental pay to five deputies. Sheehan said that due to having a nearly $200,000 budget surplus, the extra pay would have no impact on the 2022 fiscal budget.

The plan was rejected by Supervisors on a 4-to-1 vote with Supervisors saying that Sheehan doesn’t have that authority and that any budget surplus should be returned to the county.

“We were seeing other areas where we had employees that were maybe needing raises, that we can allocate that money, to rather than what we saw as the highest paid in that department had received a 70% raise. The other impasse is who has the right and the authority and the power to give out that supplemental pay because Iowa code is unclear in that,” said County Chair Keith Radig.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said that the Iowa code is clear noting that since 2014, the board has allowed elected officials to make longevity payments to their deputies. Gill said legal counseling is the next step in finding a solution.

“I honestly, I don’t think it’s worth the money that it’s going to cost, but the Board of Supervisors has disregarded the opinion of their County Attorney so they’re going to have to get outside counsel and they already pretty much agreed that they’re going to have to provide counsel for me to get that answer that they want,” said Gill.

Sheehan’s plan was to pay two lieutenants, two captains, and one chief deputy for their extra time spent working on the new law enforcement center and other projects.

