Crash victim pushes to keep care threatened by Michigan’s no-fault auto reform

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BOSTON, Mich. – Michigan’s no-fault auto reform has meant more options for drivers, and it can translate to savings for some. But what about the thousands who suffered catastrophic injuries in car accidents before the law went into effect?. There are nearly 18 thousand people who...

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
Study: Michigan has the best drivers, 5 cities listed in top 10

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A study from the website Insurify claims that Michigan has the best drivers. According to the website that compares car insurance rates, 88% of Michigan drivers have clean driving records. The site defines this as not having any at-fault violations in the last seven years, including crashes, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and other infractions. Data from more than 4.6 million insurance applications was used to determine which states were the best.
Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
Study Suggests Replacing Michigan’s Fuel Tax With Mileage-Based User Fees

(CBS DETROIT) — A new study is looking into replacing Michigan’s fuel tax with charging drivers for how much they use the roads. Michiganders currently pay 27 cents per gallon of gas in fuel tax. The money goes toward road repairs in the state. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy is proposing mileage-based user fees, stating it could help with the shortfall for road funding that stems from fuel taxes. The report, “Michigan’s Road Forward: Replacing the Fuel Tax with Mileage-Based User Fees,” suggests transitioning interstates and highways to mileage-based user fees because tools, such as the multi-state E-ZPass system, “is widely used and accepted.” “Per-mile charges on these specific corridors would provide a bondable revenue stream to pay for the reconstruction and modernization of these aging highways,” the report says. Click here to read the full report. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
‘I’m going to follow the law.’ Jackson County prosecutor will enforce state’s 1931 abortion ban

JACKSON, MI -- Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka plans to enforce the state’s 1931 law prohibiting abortion like he would any other statute. “I’m going to follow the law,” Jarzynka said. “It’s a validly passed statute -- I’m not going to ignore it. If a law enforcement agency investigates a violation (of the law), I would review that like any other criminal case and look at the evidence, and make a determination if there’s enough evidence to prove a criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
