Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on...

HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
