Marine Serre's SS23 Collection Pushes for Change and Inclusion

Following a youthful collection with Plateau Studios, Taiwanese imprint ANOWHEREMAN returns to deliver its SS22 collection titled “The Drifter.”. Continuing the narrative of its FW21 “The Fall Of Aristocracy” collection, ANOWHEREMAN’s upcoming series arrives in a subversive and free-spirited mentality while maintaining a polished aesthetic. The SS22 pieces deconstruct and repurpose conventional formalwear, traditional Japanese garments, and womenswear to create embroidery-lined blouson jackets, oversized sweater vests, side-split trousers, silk shirts, and kimono jackets featuring bold and intricate lace details. Cherry blossom graphics are stitched onto flared green pants while diamond mosaic patterns are found on suit vests. The resulting mix is a balanced assembly of layering options embodying ANOWHEREMAN’s vision for the urban wanderer.
