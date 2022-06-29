Marine Serre's SS23 Collection Pushes for Change and Inclusion

For Converse, collaborations are now a part of its DNA. Whether it be colorful takes on new silhouettes with the likes of Tyler, the Creator or futuristic looks from A-COLD-WALL*, Converse continues to explore the possibilities of collaboration. Now, it looks to Barriers Worldwide which operates as a NYC-based brand that seeks to educate through style. The duo is launching a collection that details a historical journey, offering a voice to those that don’t have one. Drawing inspiration from The North Star, a 19th-century anti-slavery newspaper, the collection utilizes a star motif as a link to the story behind the capsule.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO