Marine Serre's SS23 Collection Pushes for Change and Inclusion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of a setting sun this past weekend, Marine Serre invited guests to gather at a sports field in Paris for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection presentation. Dubbed “STATE OF SOUL,” the late-night showing served to continue designer Marine Serre’s push for inclusion while promoting authentic...

Related
Brain Dead Channels Traditional Japanese Footwear for Vibram FiveFingers Anniversary

Brain Dead has just shared a closer look at its entry into Vibram Lab’s FiveFingers anniversary exhibition that took place in Milan. Brain Dead has incorporated traditional Japanese geta footwear where the top has a full Vibram FiveFingers rubber sole engraved into its wooden surface. This carved-out space perfectly hugs an actual pair of FiveFingers and comes together for an interesting appearance of wood and rubber.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Air Jordan 1 KO Receives a Full Grayscale Outfit

Since Jordan Brand decided to start proffering up more variations of the Air Jordan 1 KO during the Spring season of 2021, the imprint has expanded its catalog at a rather slow pace. We’ve seen revivals of the famed “Chicago” colorway, a collaboration with pop sensation Billie Eilish and a bold Syracuse-inspired rendition, and now it will be readied with a full grayscale outfit.
APPAREL
Universal Works and tokyobike Reunite to "Make Nice Things"

U.K.-based label Universal Works has presented its second collaboration with tokyobike, arriving under the two brands’ “Make Nice Things” banner. The collaboration encompasses a co-branded bike, as well as an accompanying collection of apparel to wear for the ride. The collaborative bike is a tokyobike Mini Velo...
BICYCLES
Editor's Picks: Our Favorite Sneakers of 2022 So Far

The footwear space is in somewhat of a bizarre state right now. From a product standpoint, there’s been an inundation of hot-ticket collaborations, unexpected crossover team-ups and mass-produced GRs that have captured the hearts of sneakerheads across the world. This is certainly a big indicator that the culture is alive and kicking, but various factors — from supply chain issues to rising prices due to inflation and brands having no answer for bots — have undoubtedly made buying sneakers less appealing at times.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Serre
Treat Your Pets Like Royalty With Gucci's New Pet Collection

Gucci has just dropped a new collection of goods for pets. Launched with a campaign with art direction and photography by Max Siedentopf, the collection offers accessories for both cats and dogs. The entire release is made with the high level of craftsmanship and quality materials one would expect from the Italian fashion house.
PETS
The Nike LeBron 3 "Barbershop" Receives a Release Date

As the LeBron series gears up for the release of its 20th silhouette, the collaboration between the sportswear powerhouse and LeBron James has also given its previous models some love with the resurrection of the LeBron 3. Set to release in the next few weeks, the shoe is dressed in a “Barbershop” colorway as a nod to King James’ family and hometown.
NBA
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"

Jordan Brand has a tendency to bring back the general feel of past colorways to modernized makeups by executing minor design elements. And that’s certainly the case for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” which is arriving in the coming months as a follow-up to the first Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist” iteration that was released back in 2019.
APPAREL
Alexander McQueen Expands Refined House Codes for Fall 2022

A hallmark of Alexander McQueen’s menswear lines is its commitment to refined dress codes. Where tailoring reigns supreme, the men’s Fall 2022 collection furthers this agenda while inserting contemporary design elements. Classic suiting appears in double-breasted constructions with structured proportions and elevated fabrics. Adding another layer of appeal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week
Barriers Worldwide Teams up With Converse for Capsule Collection

For Converse, collaborations are now a part of its DNA. Whether it be colorful takes on new silhouettes with the likes of Tyler, the Creator or futuristic looks from A-COLD-WALL*, Converse continues to explore the possibilities of collaboration. Now, it looks to Barriers Worldwide which operates as a NYC-based brand that seeks to educate through style. The duo is launching a collection that details a historical journey, offering a voice to those that don’t have one. Drawing inspiration from The North Star, a 19th-century anti-slavery newspaper, the collection utilizes a star motif as a link to the story behind the capsule.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Afield Out Seeks Solitude for Summer 2022

Southern California-based brand Afield Out has unveiled its new collection for the Summer 2022 season. Resting with nature, the collection is inspired by the restorative solitude and peace it provides. Doused in natural shades of brown, wheat, slate gray, olive green and black, the collection features shirts, t-shirts, zipped hoodies,...
APPAREL
ROLD SKOV Returns to Spike Island for SS23

Italian label ROLD SKOV has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, taking inspiration from an iconic Stone Roses concert. The Manchester band played at Spike Island in Widnes in May 1990, and day-long event has become known as a seminal moment in the crossover between indie and dance music. ROLD SKOV...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Surf Champion Kelly Slater Helps Breitling Rework SuperOcean Collection

Breitling has modernised its legendary SuperOcean dive watch collection with 28 new references focusing on all manner seafaring pursuits. With Breitling’s Surfer Squad leading the new collection’s campaign, the colorful new SuperOcean is meant for everything from surfing, swimming or simply hitting the beach, boasting 300m water resistance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Virgil Abloh's Careful Attention to "Figures of Speech" at Brooklyn Museum

“Virgil wanted everyone to feel like they were considered,” says curator Antwaun Sargent. Virgil Abloh was a curious tinkerer who streamlined his multifold of interests with care, attention and a subversive worldview. His legacy-making “Figures of Speech” retrospective has just landed at the Brooklyn Museum following its inception at MCA Chicago back in 2019 with previous stops at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art, ICA Boston as well as Qatar’s Garage Gallery at the Fire Station. It’s clear that there’s a global appreciation for Abloh’s multidisciplinary practice.
BROOKLYN, NY
'Sneaker Freaker' and atmos Unite on the ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG "Alley Cats"

Sneaker Freaker is one of the most renowned and dedicated footwear-centric publications in the world, and its die-hard beliefs have often seen the Simon “Woody” Wood-helmed imprint work with sportswear labels to create authentic collaborations. We’ve seen it. , New Balance on the 574, and Diadora, but...
APPAREL
Lululemon Expands Into the Outdoors With SS22 Hike Collection

Lululemon expands its range of soft goods to now encompass clothing made for the outdoors. Under its hiking collection that’s new for Spring/Summer 2022, the brand is focusing on versatility for its functional pieces. The collection is inspired by lululemon’s core belief in the physical and mental benefits people...
APPAREL
Teddy Santis' New Balance MADE in USA Line Presents the 990v2 in "Black"

For Teddy Santis, it’s been a busy year. Aside from his various Aimé Leon Dore projects, Santis debuted his contributions to New Balance’s MADE in USA line earlier this year. Now, after reworking the 990v1 and 990v3, Santis offers the 990v2 in yet another simple yet refined colorway. The silhouette is a familiar one for the line with several pairs already hitting shelves this year.
APPAREL
ANOWHEREMAN Embraces "The Drifter" Persona for SS22

Following a youthful collection with Plateau Studios, Taiwanese imprint ANOWHEREMAN returns to deliver its SS22 collection titled “The Drifter.”. Continuing the narrative of its FW21 “The Fall Of Aristocracy” collection, ANOWHEREMAN’s upcoming series arrives in a subversive and free-spirited mentality while maintaining a polished aesthetic. The SS22 pieces deconstruct and repurpose conventional formalwear, traditional Japanese garments, and womenswear to create embroidery-lined blouson jackets, oversized sweater vests, side-split trousers, silk shirts, and kimono jackets featuring bold and intricate lace details. Cherry blossom graphics are stitched onto flared green pants while diamond mosaic patterns are found on suit vests. The resulting mix is a balanced assembly of layering options embodying ANOWHEREMAN’s vision for the urban wanderer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Jordan Brand’s Ready-To-Wear Collection for Maison Château Rouge Has Arrived

Ever-expanding its array of global merchandise, has finally revealed its famed Jordan Brand x Maison Château Rouge ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Announced earlier this year, the new collaboration includes footwear and apparel items. Jordan Brand x MCR’s ready-to-wear collection is available now and aims to “unite youth international,”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

