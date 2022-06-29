ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

East holds off Guilford for summer league championship

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x37qV_0gPAUQPA00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For high school basketball teams, the summer is all about getting better and building toward November. What better way to build than with a championship in the East High School Summer League.

The championship game was played Tuesday evening. The hosts, the E-Rabs were in it facing Guilford. East had defeated Auburn earlier in one semifinal game. Guilford defeated Rockford Lutheran in the other semifinal.

In the championship game East bolted out to a 31-21 halftime lead. The Vikings cut that difference down to five points with a strong start to the second half. But the E-Rabs regrouped, stepped on the gas, and pulled away for a 59-51 win.

So what does a summer league championship mean? “It means that we have a good chance of winning the NIC-10,” said East forward Matthew Hoarde. “A good chance of trying to go down state. This is just a test run for us for the regular season.”

East coach Roy Sackmaster is happy with the championship, but he’s happier with the improvement he’s seen his guys make the last couple weeks.

“We’ve been having a good summer, but what I like about this tournament is in the end you’re going to know exactly where you’re at compared to everyone around here. We’ve grown a lot. If we’d played these games a few weeks ago, we don’t win these games. And I’m just proud of our guys that we found a way to grind it out against two really good basketball teams, and it just shows the NIC-10 season is going to be a fun one this year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Poopsie! Beloit Sky Carp introduce new mascot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poopsie the Sky Carp is the latest resident of Beloit. The Beloit Sky Carp announced Friday that its new mascot would be named Poopsie. Fans who attended Friday’s game against South Bend at ABC Supply Stadium were introduced to Poopsie through a video at the end of the game.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Playing ball with the Rockford Peaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford celebrated the Rockford Peaches and the 30th Anniversary of the movie “A League of Their Own” this weekend. Everyone had a great time celebrating women’s baseball on Saturday while playing a celebrity game. Folks said that nothing is better than baseball on a summer Saturday. “It’s about community pride and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Beloit youth boxer set to represent Rockford Patriots Boxing Club, USA Boxing on international stage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Braulio Arcos-Rodriguez looked like any other kid when he first stepped inside the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club. “Yeah when he (Arcos-Rodriguez) first came in, just like any other nine or 10-year-old boy, they kind of come in, they mope around a little bit, they’re discovering themselves, it’s a new, exciting sport, they’re not really attuned with everything, they don’t know what’s going on,” RPBC Coach Jimmy Goodman Jr. said.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Education
Rockford, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Auburn, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

North Boone’s Chandler Alderman picks D-I school

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Stateline’s top high school baseball players has made his college choice. North Boone’s Chandler Alderman has committed to Middle Tennessee State. He made the announcement Tuesday on his twitter account. Alderman is a tall, lefthanded, hard-throwing pitcher who will be a senior this fall. He is also the quarterback […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
livability.com

Go There: An Easy, Breezy Weekend in Rockford, IL

Escape the hustle and bustle for a relaxing weekend in Chicago's eclectic neighbor, Rockford, IL. Welcome to “Go There,” a Livability.com series about travel and how to maximize your time in some of our favorite cities. Do you have a place in mind that we should visit next? Let us know! Today, we’re weekend-ing in Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockford Lutheran
WIFR

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara responds to abortion clinic opening in Forest City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During his latest media availability, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara touched on a number of subjects including abortion rights. McNamara was asked about the planned abortion clinic coming to Rockford. 23 News first reported that Dr. Dennis Christensen is taking his business out of Wisconsin and bringing it to the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Funeral held for Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Nathan Carlson on Saturday at his funeral at Harlem High School. Carlson and four other Marines died during a training exercise in California earlier this month. Members of the community lined the funeral route from Loves Park City Hall to the high […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service. Kay Larrick is the executive director of “Carpenter’s Place.” A retirement open house was held at Rockford Country Club Wednesday evening. Larrick has been with the non-profit, helping the area’s homeless, since 2022. She was named executive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Therapy dog serves as morale booster at Rockford hospice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice welcomed Franz Furwig, the Chief Comfort Officer from Furst Staffing. The therapy dog’s visit was Northern Illinois Hospice’s first, and CEO Lisa Novak called his visit a big morale booster. “The work that we do is challenging and it’s 24/7 365, so it’s really important that we create […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Money from marijuana sales to send Rockford students to college

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The scholarship program, Rockford Promise, received nearly $400,000 in funds generated by legal marijuana sales, which will be used to send students to college. The funding comes from $45 million in cannabis sales, provided through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. “Life happens, and many of our Scholars encounter obstacles on […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man involved in Rockford casino shooting dies from injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man who was shot by responding officers during a May incident at the Rockford casino died from his injuries on Thursday. Nearly four weeks ago, Rockford police received a call reporting a man with a gun at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Route 251 and Harlem Rd. Thursday traffic delays

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The major challenges for businesses along Harlem Rd. now changes from “pandemic” to construction, but many owners say the short term obstacles will lead to long term benefits. A construction project that is $4M amplifies traffic delays and detours for drivers in Machesney...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy