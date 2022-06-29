ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $333 million jackpot?

By National Desk
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset again after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here...

www.masslive.com

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
UPI News

Virginia man wins $250,000 using lottery numbers from a dream

July 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won a $250,000 prize after taxes using a set of lottery numbers that he said came to him in a dream. Alonzo Coleman of Henrico told Virginia Lottery officials he used numbers that came to him in a dream when he bought a ticket with four sets of numbers for the June 11 Bank a Million drawing.
VIRGINIA STATE
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
Narcity

An Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Worth $1M Is About To Expire In Toronto & The Suspense Is Real

Check your pockets, folks! A winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million is about to expire, and it could be all yours, especially if you're the forgetful type. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a Lotto Max ticket worth a cold million expires on June 15, 2022, leaving its owner less than two weeks to collect their massive prize.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Maryland Lottery player wins $25,000 from free Pick 5 ticket

June 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 ticket he received for free as part of a promotion. The Maryland Lottery said the 42-year-old White Marsh man received a free Pick 5 ticket at the Belvedere Plaza Liquors store in Baltimore through the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Wrong turn leads Michigan woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot

June 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said a wrong turn led to her winning a $500,000 lottery prize -- although she was unaware of the amount of her jackpot for three months. The 61-year-old Muskegon County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she had intended to pick up some scratch-off tickets from her preferred store, but a navigational error changed her plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
