Markwayne Mullin, TW Shannon To Compete In Runoff For Open Senate Seat

By News On 6
 3 days ago
The race to fill Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat is headed to a runoff.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former state speaker of the House T.W. Shannon advanced and will now face each other in the August runoff.

Mullin said he thought this would be a tough race, but is pleased with his turnout.

Mullin pulled in 44 percent of the vote, not getting to the 50 percent needed to skip the runoff and now sits in a runoff against T.W. Shannon.

This is his second race for U.S. Senate.

Mullin has been in Washington since 2013 and as he runs, he is focusing on keeping the seat red.

He supports the new abortion ban and is focused on inflation.

But that is also on the top of mind for Shannon, who added that he supports term limits and believes in the power of Capitalism.

But both men agree that they want to send an Oklahoma first conservative to the Senate.

"I am looking forward to debating my opponent on the critical issues facing our country…Oklahoma conservatives deserve to see where each of us stands,” said Shannon.

"If we are going to ever change Washington D.C., we need to send true-to-citizen legislatures up there. That means that resume shouldn’t say political, political political, it should say you have signed both signs of the checks,” said Mullin.

In the General Election, either one of these candidates will go up against Democratic candidate Kendra Horn.

The Republican candidate will be heavily favored to retain the seat in the fall.

Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years.

Prior to his stint in the U.S. Senate, Inhofe was a U.S. Representative and was also mayor of Tulsa.

According to the state election board's website, the runoff would take place August 23.

