Fourteen people were injured Friday in a massive inferno that ripped through a Williamsburg deli in the early morning hours of July 1. FDNY smoke-eaters first responded to calls of a fire at the three-story building ⁠— near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and next to popular bar and concert venue Union Pool ⁠— at about 5:40 a.m. Friday morning; by 7:12 a.m. the fire had been upgraded to a fifth alarm, with nearly 200 firefighters responding.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO