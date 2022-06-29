ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Former Branson High School sold. Find out what’s being built in its place

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwL2k_0gPATGrL00

BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson voted to sell the property at 300 S. 6th Street to a contractor who intends to build multi-family housing.

The property is known as the old high school property and the city is selling the 2.56 acres to Lifestyle Contractors, LLC for $50,000. The contractor intends to use the property to build, maintain and operate the 65-unit housing project.

Cardinals fans have the most complaints among MLB fanbases according to this trending map

According to a news release from the city, Lifestyle Contractors intends for the unit to build attainable housing. Attainable housing is defined as being different from affordable housing by being accessible to people making 80% to 120% of the median income. Affordable housing is meant to be affordable for people making a lower income.

“While $50,000.00 may seem like a low number, that property is loaded with asbestos,” said Mayor Larry Milton in a news release. “The last estimate we received to remove it was $250,000.00. It is currently an eyesore and a safety hazard. We have tried many times to try to find a developer for this piece of property. This Board and I feel like this is the best decision for our City. This will get rid of blight and bring in some much-needed family housing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Contractor turning old Branson High School into family housing project

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson city leaders unanimously approved a contract to sell the old high school property to a contractor for a housing project. According to the contract, the city of Branson will sell the 2.5 acres to Lifestyle Contractors for $50,000. The contractor says the property is loaded with asbestos while that price sounds low. The last estimate the city received to remove the property was $250,000. The contractor also says they see a need for more housing in the area. This housing project could include up to 65 units. He also says places for more housing in Branson can be difficult.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

YMCA is trying to sell the downtown location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA (ORYMCA) is listing the building on Jefferson Ave. downtown for sale due to declining membership usage and increasing costs of the 100-plus-year-old building. In a release to members, it stated: “The ORYMCA Association will list the property for sale and will work with Zamora Real Estate through this […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic considers massive subdivision on west side

City gets clean, unmodified opinion from KPM CPA’s auditor in 2021 audit review. Republic City Council heard a presentation of yet another new, massive subdivision proposed to go into west Republic on the north side of Highway 174. The first reading of an ordinance rezoning what will be called the Prairie Ridge Planned Development District was presented at the council's June 21 meeting.
REPUBLIC, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Branson, MO
Real Estate
Branson, MO
Business
Branson, MO
Government
City
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
KYTV

On Your Side: To avoid overdrafts, gas stations increase hold amounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an On Your Side warning as you fill up your tank during the long holiday weekend. If you pay at the pump, check your account before pulling into the gas station. Consider it a sign of the times. Gas stations and financial institutions know you’re paying more. The temporary hold on your debit or credit card is up-we are talking about 40% more.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Take a look inside Finley Farms’ new restaurant

OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Project#Asbestos#Branson High School#Lifestyle Contractors#Llc#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Traffic control plan for Kimberling City’s Fireburst

Kimberling City, Mo. — To promote a safe and memorable Fireburst event scheduled for Friday, July 1, the Kimberling Police Department shared the traffic control plan for before and after the event. From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Highway 13 and Kimberling Boulevard will be the only roads moving North and South. People going to […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Billy Gail’s opens new Branson location

A delicious destination for many Branson residents and visitors has expanded to a second local location. Billy Gail’s opened a new restaurant in the Branson Mill on Gretna Road on Tuesday, June 21. The restaurant is close to the size of the original Branson location, at 5291 State Hwy 265, and carries all of the same specialities, including the 14-inch pancake.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

A former resident of an east Springfield homeless camp asks what comes next

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former resident of a cleared-out homeless camp in east Springfield asks what is next. Lurvey Properties began cleaning up the homeless camp spread over 15 acres near East Kearney Street on June 26. According to Lurvey Properties employees, the camp has been around for decades, who added it posed a dangerous environment for those living and working in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Housing
KYTV

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A business began clearing a homeless camp in east Springfield. The homeless camp on East Kearney spreads across 15 acres. Lurvey Properties owns the land. Owners say that the camp created an unsafe environment for those who have lived and worked in the area for decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address ongoing panhandling and homelessness throughout the community. Many community organizations used the study session to explain their actions to help with the ongoing homeless issue. Branson visitors say they’ve noticed more panhandlers on this trip than in years past.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Tourists flock to Branson for 4th of July weekend

BRANSON, Mo. – Fourth of July weekend has business booming in Branson. Lots of travelers who headed down for the holiday said they booked their trip early. Although gas prices have increased since then, they said it wasn’t going to stop them from making their way here. “We actually had this reservation a year ago,” said […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Fire Department shares safety reminders for the Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People will soon be celebrating Independence Day and the Springfield Fire Department shared some reminders to enjoy the holiday safely. Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits of the City of Springfield: The Fire Code prohibits the possession, manufacture, storage, sales, handling, and discharge of fireworks within city limits. Novelty items, described […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark County Times

Ozark County Fourth of July events, fireworks and other gatherings

The following events have been scheduled over the Fourth of July weekend. Theodosia golf cart parade and fireworks is Saturday, July 2. Fireworks at Theodosia will start at dark Saturday, July 2, over Bull Shoals Lake, viewable from the campground area and adjoining Theodosia Marina Resort (TMR). The annual Fourth...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy