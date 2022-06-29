ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno non-profit hosts free classes for Afghan refugee kids

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUB5g_0gPASulG00

Words of encouragement and activity fill the gym at Break the Barriers .

The Fresno non-profit hosts free gymnastics, Taekwondo, dance and English classes for Afghan refugee children.

It's an experience they did not have in their home country during the Taliban takeover.

Tyler Hergenrader from Break the Barriers has been working for weeks to make this happen.

"We just want this to be a second home for them and allow them to be kids and have fun and enjoy the United States and all the US has provided for them and just bless them," says Hergenrader.

About a dozen children attend gymnastics and English class twice a week.

They are a part of the 40 Afghan refugee families living in Fresno.

Sara D'Acquisto is a volunteer coordinator at Cross City Christian Church .

Her church has been supporting a family during their move.

"This is a friendship, this isn't something that we will just check off the list. This is a deep relationship that we are seeking after," she says.

Cross City Christian Church and Bethany Christian Services helped gather the $6,000 needed to make the three-week summer program happen.

Nick D'Acquisto is the Missions Pastor at Cross City.

The goal is to help refugees build a community in Fresno.

"We just really wanted to emphasize with what they are dealing with and the struggle of being out of your own country and not speaking the language and having to figure out housing, work and meals and what to do with your kids," he says.

The gymnastics program and English courses wrap up this week..

Cross City Christian Church and Break the Barriers both hope to continue to host similar support programs in the future.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Taliban#Refugee Children#Gymnastics#The Missions Pastor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy