ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Boy’s volleyball gains traction in South Central Kansas

By Julia Lobaina
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZfOL_0gPASVtD00

Andover, Kan. (KSNW) — The YMCA in Andover has become a hot spot for boy’s volleyball. On Mondays, you can find two of the three boy’s volleyball teams in South Central Kansas practicing.

“For the high schools, boys’ volleyball is not a sanctioned sport through KSHSAA,” volleyball coach David Ramirez explained. “This past year is the first season that I know of where we have an all-boys team.”

Other teams are located within the Kansas City Metro area, making it difficult for players to find local teams to join.

Wichita hospital offers procedure to help those with back pain

“We have one kid from Arkansas City,” said Jeremiah Goebel, a senior at Remington High School. “He drives an hour to this spot for practice because this is the only spot where we have boys volleyball.”

Mostly due to Title IX and its popularity among teenage boys.

“You think of volleyball and the guys say it’s a waste of my time, that it’s too easy, but then we found the dedicated group who were willing to give it a try, it became enjoyable,” said North East High graduate Eddy Rachedi.

A dedicated group that brings different levels of skill sets, but the same passion for the game.

“I am in love with this sport,” said Rachedi. “It’s honestly something I never thought I would be playing.”

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

Now they have an avenue to play, thanks to coach David Ramirez, who’s been coaching the game for 10 years, but switched to boy’s volleyball in 2021.

“The director asked me to coach the boy’s team and I jumped on it,” said Ramirez. “I don’t have any boys, I have three girls, so the boy’s team has been a lot of fun. They have more energy than I ever thought they would have.”

The YMCA has three teams of six or more players participating in the summer league this year, but the goal is to double that next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita North High School lowering smokestack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The smokestack at Wichita North High School is being lowered down to 50 feet. Merriam-Webster defines a smokestack as “a pipe or funnel through which smoke and gases are discharged.” The smokestack appears to have been part of the original construction of North which began in 1928, according to Wendy Johnson, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita’s firefighters and police begin firework enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For many, 4th of July celebrations involve fireworks. As the holiday weekend kicks off, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is gearing up for a busy couple of days.  Much of the state, including Sedgwick County, has more lenient laws than the city of Wichita when it comes to setting off fireworks. […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Andover, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two dead, one injured in shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man and one woman have been killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in south Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of S. Rock Rd. around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Kshsaa#Remington High School
KSN News

House destroyed by fire in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house in northeast Wichita was destroyed by a fire on Saturday afternoon, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) confirms. WFD said the fire started around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Shadybrook St., which is near the intersection of 21st St. and Grove. When crews arrived, the house had […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

McPherson feeling the effects of statewide child care shortage

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, a day care provider was arrested in McPherson after children walked away from the residential care facility. KSN spoke with one of the parents, who says there is a need for more day care in the area. Anthony Redar says he’s still in shock after what happened to his […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita police asking for help locating two young boys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating two young boys. 14-year-old Juan Bina-Claytor and 12-year-old Eli Demoura of Wichita ran away from a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Francis at 9:30 a.m. today. If you know where they are or see them, please call […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wichita children help create new memories with chalk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita children spent some time helping to brighten the day for others last week. Fifth graders from the East Heights United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School put their creativity to the test with chalk art. They decorated the sidewalks outside Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community, 1859 N. Webb […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Celebration Baptist Church in Wichita kicked off its 4th Annual Independence Day Doggie Parade. Pups were dressed to impress for the parade. There was also a photo booth, dog and human treats, and a dog obstacle course. “There is a need for neighborhood activities. This is a neighborhood church, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police locate 4 missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy