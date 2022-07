ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO