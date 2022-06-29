ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

20 Pounds Of Meth, 17 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Chesco Drug Bust: DA

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vior_0gPARbGu00
Joseph Morgan III Photo Credit: Chester County District Attorney's Office

Approximately 20 pounds of meth was seized including 17 pounds of marijuana, nearly 200 suboxone strips, $4,000 in cash, and other items during a drug bust in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Joseph Morgan III, 34, was arrested after investigators seized approximately $100,000 worth of drugs inside the Aubrey Circle home in Royersford he shared with his wife and two kids, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Tuesday, June 28.

Authorities began investigating Morgan's alleged cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana trafficking in November 2021, they said.

Morgan first lived in Pottstown before relocating to Royersford, where authorities discovered the drugs, some of which were stored next to his children's toys, the DA said.

Authorities say Morgan used social media and his cell phone number to sell the drugs. Detectives arranged to buy cocaine from him via text message sometime before the raid, they said.

Investigators seized the following items during the Friday, June 17 raid:

  • 20 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 17 pounds of marijuana
  • Prescription pills
  • 178 Suboxone strips
  • $4,000 in cash
  • Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia

The total value of the drugs was estimated at over $100,000, authorities said.

Morgan is charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

He was remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 13

evil white bitch
3d ago

How much did the officers take for themselves before turning it over to the evidence room

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three on drug charges. Authorities state that on June 22 at approximately 11:57 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were in the 700 block of Maryland Avenue when they observed 23-year-old James Wing, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases, riding in a vehicle. Officers stopped Wing, along with 23-year-old Carlos Johnson of Newark and 20-year-old Nahceer Lopez, and recovered 11 vials of crack cocaine, 4.6 grams of fentanyl, 11 bags of heroin and 7.1 grams of marijuana.
WFMZ-TV Online

$88K worth of drugs, paraphernalia seized in Reading

READING, Pa. - A Reading man is behind bars after officers discovered $88,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia. The Berks County District Attorney reports the investigation surrounding Angel Manuel Torres-Hernandez started in May. Torres-Hernandez was identified by police as a drug dealer who was selling cocaine within the City of Reading.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Indentify This Person?

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police are trying to identify the individual in a released photo. Authorities state that the Person of Interest is wanted for questioning in connection to a trespassing incident that occurred on May 28, 2022, in the 100 Block of West South Street.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Royersford, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Royersford, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fentanyl Trafficking Network Dismantled In Pre-Dawn NJ Bust: Prosecutor

A fentanyl trafficking network was dismantled by authorities who seized nearly a quarter-pound of the highly-lethal drug, two handguns and several thousand dollars in suspected drug money, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced. The three-month investigation concluded before dawn on June 20 with the execution of search warrants across Phillipsburg,...
LINDEN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man arrested on drug charges following search warrant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Allentown. Police say the search warrant was executed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Front Street. Dale Curtis Morris, 42 was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Marijuana#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Digital
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase, drug bust

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and drugs found. Miles Estes, 31, of Trenton, New Jersey faces charges of fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief 3rd degree.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
MyChesCo

Gun and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 17 at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2100 block of Locust Street when they observed several subjects loitering. As police approached, 30-year-old Anthony Calm attempted to flee. Calm was taken into custody without incident, and a loaded 9mm handgun and 3.8 grams of marijuana were recovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced For Over 30 Counts of Narcotics Offenses Connected to PA-NJ Prescription Forgery Ring

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Marques Russell, 37, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to seven years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $3,100 special assessment and forfeiture of $129,600 by United States District Judge C. Darnell Jones, II, for his role in an inter-state prescription forgery ring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Illegal window tint leads state police to weed discovery

Williamsport, Pa. — Window tint was reason enough for a traffic stop by state police near the Route 15 exit on the northbound side of I-180 in Lycoming County. Troopers initiated the stop just before 10 p.m. on June 24 after they observed the vehicle traveling on the highway. As they approached, the odor of marijuana could be detected, police said. The driver, identified as Jamir Isiaha Wright, 23, of...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Royersford Man Facing Drug Charges in Joint Investigation

WEST CHESTER PA – A 34-year-old Royersford man, formerly of Pottstown, has been arrested on multiple charges after law enforcers found more than 37 pounds of illegal drugs in his home, located in part near his children’s toys, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Tuesday (June 28, 2022).
ROYERSFORD, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Mays Landing, NJ, Man Arrested, Charged With Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Mays Landing has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the city last month. 23-year-old Jerome Ford was taken into custody on Wednesday in Sicklerville and he is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Women Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two women on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 18 at approximately 1:16 p.m., a police officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of South Broom Street. Police took 18-year-old Ana Vazquez and 21-year-old Jaylynn Hernandez into custody without incident, and recovered a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number and ammunition.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
304K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy