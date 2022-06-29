ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Sueur, MN

Gov. Walz allocates funding for public safety, gun violence prevention

By Jared Dean
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz’s office has announced the use of federal funding for public safety and gun violence protection. The plan includes $4 million for the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources and nearly $5 million for the Department of Corrections for staffing...

www.keyc.com

