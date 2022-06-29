Emporia Jr’s sweep doubleheader against El Dorado

Krishawn Ymette Hunter was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1985. She then moved to Emporia, Kansas at the age of 5. Krishawn enjoyed playing the piano and watching over her sisters as a child. During High School, Krishawn found her passion in color guard and forensics. She graduated from Emporia High School and continued her passion at Hutchinson Community College where she graduated with her associates in Psychology. Krishawn then followed in the footsteps of so many honorable men and women in her family and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri where she graduated with her Bachelor’s in Psychology and later received a Master’s in education. Krishawn then realized she wanted to pursue and complete yet another Master’s from Lindenwood University of St. Charles Missouri. While living in St. Charles and working as a Social Worker, she met her husband, Wesley Hunter. They created a life together that led them to California and back to Kansas where Krishawn resided until she passed. Krishawn and Wesley have a beautiful 4 year old daughter, Yana Hunter. Yana, as Krishawn always said, was her heartbeat. She loved the Lord and serving at her Church home, St. James Missionary Baptist Church where she created The Outreach Ministry and The Woman’s Ministry. Krishawn’s legacy will live on through her many accomplishments and the imprint she left on everyone she met.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO