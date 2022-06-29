ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia Jr’s sweep doubleheader against El Dorado

By John Sorce john@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia Jr’s won both games of a doubleheader against El Dorado at Soden’s Grove on Tuesday night, 2-1 and 8-7. In Game One, Telo Trujillo kept El Dorado in check, allowing one run on seven hits, with three walks and 11 strikeouts over six innings. “Telo...

www.emporiagazette.com

Emporia gazette.com

Northern Heights’ Cameron Heiman looks to make impact at Washburn

He’s one of the greatest boys basketball players to come out of Northern Heights High. Cameron Heiman makes shooting a basketball look easy. So easy, watching him on a step-back 3-pointer is as smooth as Hot Fudge in a sundae. Yeah. That smooth. And he has his mom to...
ALLEN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rain for the second, not for the fourth

The last few days may have felt like a halftime break, in terms of rough weather. But the break ends Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service expects at least one inch of rain will fall on the Emporia area by Saturday evening. The amount could approach two inches in northern Lyon County, with flash flooding possible.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Krishawn Ymette Hunter

Krishawn Ymette Hunter was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1985. She then moved to Emporia, Kansas at the age of 5. Krishawn enjoyed playing the piano and watching over her sisters as a child. During High School, Krishawn found her passion in color guard and forensics. She graduated from Emporia High School and continued her passion at Hutchinson Community College where she graduated with her associates in Psychology. Krishawn then followed in the footsteps of so many honorable men and women in her family and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri where she graduated with her Bachelor’s in Psychology and later received a Master’s in education. Krishawn then realized she wanted to pursue and complete yet another Master’s from Lindenwood University of St. Charles Missouri. While living in St. Charles and working as a Social Worker, she met her husband, Wesley Hunter. They created a life together that led them to California and back to Kansas where Krishawn resided until she passed. Krishawn and Wesley have a beautiful 4 year old daughter, Yana Hunter. Yana, as Krishawn always said, was her heartbeat. She loved the Lord and serving at her Church home, St. James Missionary Baptist Church where she created The Outreach Ministry and The Woman’s Ministry. Krishawn’s legacy will live on through her many accomplishments and the imprint she left on everyone she met.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ethal Jane Aufleger

Ethal Jane Aufleger of Emporia died on Monday, May 30, 2022 at her home. Ethal was born on September 22, 1922 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Ernest and Mary Cartee Sill. She married Paul George Aufleger on February 14, 1941 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. They were married 71 years.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Pats on the back

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ... USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District, which recently held a grand opening event for the Jones Early...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Paula S. Danler

Paula S. Danler, 72, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her apartment at Holiday Estates Retirement Community in Emporia. She was born February 1, 1950, in Herington, Kansas, the daughter of Stewart and Shirley Champlin Bross. Paula grew up in Kingman and graduated from Kingman High School in 1968. Following graduation she began classes at Emporia State University (formerly Kansas State Teachers College).
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Kelly sees continued economic success, growth on horizon

Days after announcing that the state had surpassed $9 billion in economic development since 2019, Gov. Laura Kelly said she plans to use the same tactics to stimulate growth in Emporia and Lyon County. “We’re going to do exactly what we’ve been doing for the past three-and-a-half years,” Kelly told...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Like father, like daughter? Not likely, Kristen Wheeler says

Kristen Wheeler has applied for several judicial openings in Kansas. Now her father is retiring from the Lyon County bench. “Not that I’m uninterested in becoming a district judge,” she said Monday. “I don’t think that I will probably apply.”. Kristen, a Wichita attorney who chairs...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

R. Scott Jennings

R. Scott Jennings, age 67, of Manhattan, passed away on June 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, after a long journey fighting ALS. Scott was born October 12, 1954, in Columbia, MO, the son of Robert Thomas and Shirley Ann (Kingsley) Jennings. Scott grew up in Manhattan, KS where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Linda. They were later married on August 18, 1973, in Manhattan. Scott attended Emporia State University on a pitching scholarship and lived in Emporia, KS, for nearly 20 years. He and Linda had many ties within the community, including a close-knit softball group, other athletic activities, and many friends. Scott worked as an Interior Designer and was involved in the Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Emporia United Way. After being diagnosed with ALS in 1991, Scott and his family moved back to Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Frederick C. Karcher

Frederick C. Karcher passed away peacefully at his home in Emporia, KS on March 6, 2022 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with cancer. Fred was born in Watertown, WI July 23, 1947 the youngest son of Paul & Frances Karcher. At the age of 8 Fred and the Karcher family relocated to Northern California where his parents purchased a business and he received his high school and college education. Fred was a good student, loved all sports and was known for his outgoing contagious personality and strong work ethic taught in the early formative years by his parents. These traits took Fred on a long and successful career path in the food and beverage industry, he was still employed by Emporia State University at the time of his passing.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Used fireworks bring firefighters to city park

It’s one thing to shoot off fireworks legally. It’s another thing to dispose of them safely. Emporia firefighters say a metal trash can at Peter Pan Park went up in flames Thursday night, because someone put spent fireworks inside it. A crew was called to put out the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rural crash kills Reading man

NEOSHO RAPIDS — A Reading man died Thursday night when his car went off a road about one mile north of Neosho Rapids. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said Douglas Cunningham, 42, was driving east on Road 170. For reasons still unknown, he went across the road between Road W and Road X and hit a concrete culvert.
READING, KS
WIBW

Man suffers critical injures after falling into pond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon. According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd. Officials say parents of the victim called...
AUBURN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler set to retire after over 30 years

After over 30 years in the courtroom, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler is retiring. Wheeler, who has served as a district judge for the 5th Judicial District for 32 years and as chief judge for 24 years, will be moving on from his position on September 2, but he will not be stopping there.
EMPORIA, KS

