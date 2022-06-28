ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpHdk_0gPAQaQO00
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with several gunshot wounds inside a black BMW SUV that had crashed on the Anaheim Street offramp of the 710 Freeway on Tuesday morning. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A woman was found dead with several gunshot wounds early Tuesday inside a wrecked SUV on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.

Around 2:33 a.m., a passerby spotted a black BMW that had crashed into a chain-link fence on the southbound 710 offramp toward Anaheim Street, said Officer Chris Baldonado, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics found the driver of the BMW with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Baldonado said.

L.A. County coroner officials identified the woman as Mercedes Mingo, 35, of Los Angeles.

After the shooting, a woman showed up at the scene near the offramp and identified herself as Mingo's sister, pointing out that the SUV belonged to her sibling, according to a KCBS-TV Channel 2 report.

Rayshanae Gram said Mingo was a mother of four and had just left the house that morning, giving Gram a kiss on the cheek on her way out.

CHP investigators suspect Mingo was shot while on the freeway, but they were unsure when, where and what motivated the shooting. Authorities are investigating several angles and have called on any witnesses to come forward.

"We don't know where it happened — it could've been miles before, it could've happened when this individual crashed — and we don't know if she was the only one in the vehicle," Baldonado said.

"There's a lot of possibilities," he said. "Even at 2 a.m., someone must've seen something."

In April, a pair of separate shootings took place on the 710 Freeway on the same day, leaving one dead and two injured.

In both incidents, different cars had pulled up alongside the victims' vehicles and fired before speeding off. The CHP has yet to identify suspects or make arrests in either shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 405 Freeway Crash

VAN NUYS – Authorities Saturday identified a 39-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Van Nuys. Christopher Berry, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred at around 1:46 a.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Long Beach, CA
Cars
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
nypressnews.com

Murder charges filed in drug deaths of two women left at hospitals

A man accused of leaving two unconscious women at hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead from drug overdoses, has been charged with their murders, court records show. Christy Giles, 24, was brought on Nov. 13 to a hospital in Culver City, dying from what the county medical examiner-coroner determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Freeway#Violent Crime#Mercedes Mingo#Kcbs Tv#Channel 2
KTLA.com

Driver sought in Westminster hit-and-run on pedestrian

A woman walking three dogs was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westminster Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the culprit. The woman is in a local hospital with critical, but stable, condition, and the dogs were unharmed. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 30, 2022.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Downey Multi-Vehicle Collision

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped, extricated and hospitalized after a collision involving three vehicles early Thursday morning, June 30, in the city of Downey. At approximately 2:25 a.m., Downey Fire Department and Downey Police officers responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision with a total of three...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

14 remain on the loose after burglary at Nordstrom in Century City: LAPD

As many as 14 people got away after allegedly stealing various items from a Nordstrom at Westfield Century City earlier this week, police said. Video posted on TikTok showed several men running out of the store carrying various objects and getting into awaiting vehicles. The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
L.A. Weekly

13 Injured in Bus Crash on East Imperial Highway [Los Angeles, CA]

7 Victims Hospitalized after Bus Collision near LAX. Police responded to the scene at 2310 East Imperial Highway, near Aviation Boulevard at 8:25 a.m. Furthermore, authorities said a bus with 20 occupants struck a semi-truck near LAX. Officers arrived at the scene and found the bus turned on its side...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot to death on railroad tracks in Commerce

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday afternoon in Commerce. At approximately 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriffs deputies received a call about a woman who had been shot.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far LA County Sheriffs deputies have no clear idea of what led to the woman being shot at. There are no details about the suspect involved and it's unclear if the Sheriffs department has identified a person of interest. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the LA County Sheriffs Department at (323)-890-5500. 
COMMERCE, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

93-year-old man shoots home intruder, fends off others

A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
342K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy