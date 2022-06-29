ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Marcus Semien, Rangers rock Royals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0XcB_0gPAQSJS00

Marcus Semien had three hits, including a three-run home run, and scored three runs as the Texas Rangers defeated the Royals 8-3 in the second game of a three-game series in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Semien drove in four runs overall, and Corey Seager had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Texas starter Jon Gray (4-3) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings. He walked two and struck out eight. He matched his season high with the seven innings of work.

He worked around trouble in almost every inning, with only one clean inning. But he allowed just two runners to reach second base.

Jonathan Heasley (1-4) picked up the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Rangers got on the board in the first with a two-out double by Adolis Garcia that scored Semien.

Kansas City designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino, making his major league debut, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play in the second. The ball had an exit velocity of 106 mph. He finished the night 0-for-4.

Semien gave the Rangers a comfortable lead with a three-run home run in the third, stretching the lead to 4-0. Josh Smith and Seager singled leading off the inning before Semien launched his blast into the bullpen in left field.

The Royals got a run in their half of the third. Nicky Lopez led off with a single. Whit Merrifield hit into a fielder’ choice and later scored on a single by Bobby Witt Jr.

The Rangers were right back at it in the fourth. They loaded the bases with one out, and Seager doubled to left-center, scoring two. Semien then drove in Josh Smith with a sacrifice fly — and Heasley’s night was done.

Kyle Isbel hit a 421-foot home run in the eighth, his first homer of the season for Kansas City. Lopez then scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Benintendi.

Semien scored the Rangers’ eighth run in the ninth, on a single by Kole Calhoun.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
NBC Sports

Cowboys sign Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys were expected to add a kicker to compete with rookie Jonathan Garibay for a spot on the 53-player roster, and they have. The team signed former CFL all-star Lirim Hajrullahu on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The Cowboys will begin training camp July 27,...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy