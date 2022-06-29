ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman spark win over Marlins

Dylan Carlson drove in two runs and scored once as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the visiting Miami Marlins 5-3 Tuesday night.

Carlson went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and the decisive RBI double as the Cardinals erased a 3-0 deficit and won their second straight game over the Marlins.

Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis and Edmundo Sosa hit a run-scoring triple and scored a run.

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in five innings. Junior Fernandez followed with two scoreless innings, then Giovanny Gallegos handled the eighth inning and Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn his sixth save.

Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (1-3) lasted just 4 2/3 innings while allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk.

Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited the game in the bottom of the second inning with back tightness. He had just returned to the lineup in this game after recovering from back spasms.

The Marlins struck first while taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Jesus Sanchez and Miguel Rojas opened the inning by hitting doubles to produce a run.

Nick Fortes hit an RBI single, then with two outs Jorge Soler drove in Fortes with an opposite-field single.

The Cardinals responded in the fourth inning when Edman hit a double and scored on Carlson’s RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1.

St. Louis surged ahead 5-3 in the fifth inning. Brendan Donovan hit a one-out single, Sosa followed with his RBI triple and Edman hit a two-out, run-scoring single.

Edman stole second base and scored on Carlson’s ground-rule double. Zach Pop relieved Garrett and allowed Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single off the glove of second baseman Jon Berti.

