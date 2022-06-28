GALESBURG — Republican State Rep. Dan Swanson defeated Matthew Rauschert Tuesday, taking 67% of the vote in the new 71st District. Swanson will face Christopher Demink who ran unopposed Tuesday in the Democratic primary.

Across the district, which includes parts fo six counties, Swanson received 5,425 votes to Rauschert's 2,714.

Swanson received the most votes from Knox County, at 1,809. His greatest margin of victory was Mercer County, where he recieved 85% of the vote.

County by county voting in District 71

Swanson, of Alpha, was elected as District 74 state representative in November 2016 after longtime Republican legislator Don Moffitt retired. Republican voters in a June 28 primary election will decide who should represent the party in the November general election. for District 71.

The new 71st House District reaches north to Coal Valley and a small piece of East Moline and slices south in a rectangle picking up Galesburg, Monmouth, Roseville, and on down to Bushnell and Macomb.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Swanson wins Republican primary in new 71st district state representative race