ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Swanson wins Republican primary in new 71st district state representative race

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cwzr9_0gPAQQY000

GALESBURG — Republican State Rep. Dan Swanson defeated Matthew Rauschert Tuesday, taking 67% of the vote in the new 71st District. Swanson will face Christopher Demink who ran unopposed Tuesday in the Democratic primary.

Across the district, which includes parts fo six counties, Swanson received 5,425 votes to Rauschert's 2,714.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IxEO_0gPAQQY000

Swanson received the most votes from Knox County, at 1,809. His greatest margin of victory was Mercer County, where he recieved 85% of the vote.

County by county voting in District 71

Swanson, of Alpha, was elected as District 74 state representative in November 2016 after longtime Republican legislator Don Moffitt retired. Republican voters in a June 28 primary election will decide who should represent the party in the November general election.  for District 71.

The new 71st House District reaches north to Coal Valley and a small piece of East Moline and slices south in a rectangle picking up Galesburg, Monmouth, Roseville, and on down to Bushnell and Macomb.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Swanson wins Republican primary in new 71st district state representative race

Comments / 0

Related
wvik.org

Primary Election Result Could Change

In the race for Illinois House District 72, Gregg Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 28 votes, or three-tenths of one per cent. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says 162 mail ballots from Democrats in the 72nd District have not yet been returned, but they could count when the results are certified if they were postmarked by election day.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Plans on hold for wind turbines in Tazewell County

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It may be months before Tazewell County’s government approves more wind energy projects. The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals voted Thursday evening to approve a six-month moratorium on wind turbines. About 60 people attended the public hearing in Pekin. The board hopes...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galesburg, IL
Elections
City
Macomb, IL
City
Roseville, IL
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Coal Valley, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Elections
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bushnell, IL
City
Galesburg, IL
aroundptown.com

Illinois 78 Work Near Annawan Begins July 5

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 78 north of Annawan will begin Tuesday, July 5. Work includes pipe culvert improvements through the levees at Coal Creek, north of Annawan. Shoulder closures will be utilized, and drivers should be prepared to stop for flaggers, who will be directing traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 19.
ANNAWAN, IL
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
newsy.com

Small Towns Struggle With Fireworks Costs For Fourth Of July

Kewanee, Illinois, is technically a city, but feels very much like small-town America. Population: A little more than 12,000 people. It is about a three-hour drive from Chicago and an hour from Davenport, Iowa. "Ever since I've been a little boy, we've always had a 4th of July fireworks celebration,"...
KEWANEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Election Local#Primary Election#Democratic Primary#State#District 74#71st House District
geneseorepublic.com

Little Miss Annawan, and Little Miss Cambridge crowned

Kensley Michels was crowned Little Miss Village of Annawan at the recent Fun Days weekend in the village. Gabriella Specht was named first runner-up and Landry Konig was named second runner-up. The young royalty assisted with the weekend of activities and they will be involved in local parades and fundraisers/events...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Hotel Ottumwa finds potential buyer in Davenport

The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
qctoday.com

Crews work along the I-74 bridge pedestrian path in Bettendorf.

Moline City Council is moving ahead with plans to purchase a John Deere medic utility vehicle with a medic bed from International Automated Systems from Baldwin, Wisconsin. The vehicle would cost $53,624.84 and it was requested for consideration to utilize restricted funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the vehicle.
MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Identity theft arrests in Galesburg

Galesburg police say they’ve arrested two women for identity theft. In one case, Christine Greene, 25, was found to have personal identity information for 37 people in Knox County and elsewhere, according to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin. That includes dates of birth, driver’s license information, social...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

New thrift store opens to help addiction program

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Adult and Teen Challenge Greater Midwest now have a new thrift store in East Peoria. The new shop opened in what was Martin’s Furniture Store for over 70 years. Adult Teen Challenge is a faith-based, 12-month residential addiction program for men ages 18...
EAST PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck stuck underneath Rock Island Arsenal bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A semi-truck became stuck under the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge on the Davenport side late Friday morning. Police on scene said around 10:30 that the semi was expected to be stuck for another 20 minutes. Police urged motorists driving from the Davenport side to Rock Island...
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg sets ‘Big Bang Boom’ at Lake Storey

Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
GALESBURG, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy