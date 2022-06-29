ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Chadwick Boseman died without will; Widow in charge of estate, wants to split funds with his parents

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The late Chadwick Boseman didn’t have a will. Now, the “Black Panther” star’s widow and his parents will split his $2.3-million fortune evenly. According to a report published Friday by Shadow and Act, Boseman’s wife, Taylor...

www.al.com

Comments / 8

truth101
2d ago

it's so nice to see ppl not fighting over money when someone passes away. she's doing the right thing by taking care of his parents. 🥰

Reply
8
Sharon Washington
17h ago

That’s what I call a true woman. Cuz you can’t take nothing with you when you die. Just the clothes on your back. I hope they appreciate you. And what you did. May God forever blessed you. A true woman. He married the right one bless you

Reply
2
 

