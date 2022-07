If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.

