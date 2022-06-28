ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Cocktails at the Castle

 3 days ago

Please join us as we eat, drink and be merry on the banks of the...

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Restaurants: Coming and Going

So, here’s why I made my career in radio and television: If you’re working fir a newspaper or magazine - print - you can quickly fall behind. Which is what happened last week. No sooner had I finished the weekly column, plugging Midcoast Provisions than Tony Bickford pulled the plug. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the fact many of us got used to take out food during the pandemic, Midcoast would offer gourmet-to-go and offer deliveries. In an email, he told a customer there was ‘lack of interest’ in his three-month-old venture. Bickford said he’ll be in business at the Gardiner Road location, to explore opportunities in wholesaling - perhaps developing a line of branded menu choices. For now, the Web site says “Temporarily in Transition.”
WISCASSET, ME
94.9 HOM

12 Maine Amusement Parks and Attractions Perfect for Your Holiday Weekend

Where to go and what to do? Those are a pair of pressing questions that people often end up asking themselves when it comes to holiday weekends in Maine. You know that there's lot of places to go and fun things to be done, but where do you even start? Here's a list of 12 ideas featuring some things you may have already considered, and a few others you probably hadn't.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Waldoboro Man Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Kyle Santheson as the winner of the June #LCNme365 photo contest with his picture of a bear having a snack from a birdfeeder. Santheson, a lifelong amateur photographer, usually snaps pictures with his Canon camera. To capture this shot, however, he used the iPhone he had with him.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Fourth of July Events

The Old Bristol Historical Society will host an open house and ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at its newly renovated Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road (Route 130). Visitors will be able to tour the new exhibits and enjoy ice cream treats. The Round...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Wiscasset, ME
Lifestyle
City
Wiscasset, ME
Wiscasset, ME
Restaurants
Wiscasset, ME
Food & Drinks
Local
Maine Lifestyle
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Waterville, ME

Waterville, Maine, sits at the west banks of the Kennebec River and is home to Colby College and Thomas College. It’s one of the principal cities of the Augusta-Waterville Maine Micropolitan Statistical Area. Like most places in Maine, most of Waterville is in the suburbs, but it still has...
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Scholarship Pie Sale in Bremen July 2

The Patriotic Club of Bremen is having its annual scholarship pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2 at the Bremen Town House. All proceeds from this event go into the club’s scholarship fund, which provides every Bremen high school graduate who pursues further education a $500 scholarship.
BREMEN, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Bear Sightings Unusual, But Not Uncommon

Anecdotal evidence might lead one to believe Lincoln County’s resident black bear population is on the increase, but according to state and local officials, there is still no Lincoln County bear population to speak of. Facebook pages belonging to self-identified Lincoln County residents in Jefferson, Nobleboro, Waldoboro, and Newcastle...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
wabi.tv

Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME
94.9 HOM

Vandals Do Thousands in Damage to Central Maine Honey Farm

According WGME Channel 13, over $5,000 worth of damages were caused and over a half a million bees damaged. This happened this past weekend to the Swan's Honey beehives located in Albion, Maine. The article stated that sadly, hives were scattered on the ground and tire tracks were found on...
ALBION, ME
lcnme.com

WISCASSET PLANNING BOARD

The Wiscasset Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 11, 2022, on the application. of Ames Supply, Inc. located at 447 Bath Road, Map U-14, Lot 006. The proposal is to expand parking along. Route 1 and ill the existing detention pond to expand pavement near the...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a scheduled meeting on July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to consider site review application for a change of use for a shellfish buying station at 1540 Atlantic Highway. (Map U9 Lot 15) and a new storage building along with...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Grader Storage Area

The Town of Whitefield Maine is seeking proposals for construction of covered grader storage area. Persons interested in this work should read the contract available from the Town website https://townofwhitefield.com/ or by email townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com. Bids due back by July 5th, 3:00 pm.
WHITEFIELD, ME
Q97.9

Can Someone Explain Why I Saw This All Over Long Island Maine?

I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
LONG ISLAND, ME

